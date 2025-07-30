Home Opinion Why Christians still need deliverance from demonic oppression

In recent years, there has been a growing silence in the modern church around one of the most critical ministries Jesus modeled: deliverance. While salvation is the cornerstone of our faith, the Bible makes it clear that many believers still walk in bondage — spiritually, emotionally, and even physically. The question we must ask ourselves is this: If Jesus cast out demons as part of His ministry, why has the Church become so hesitant to do the same?



Deliverance is not a fringe doctrine. In Mark 16:17, Jesus said, “And these signs shall follow them that believe; In my name shall they cast out devils…” The ministry of deliverance was never meant to be an occasional intervention — it was intended to be a consistent demonstration of Christ’s power and compassion. Yet, many Christians today suffer silently, tormented by fear, anxiety, generational curses, and spiritual oppression, all while being told that believers cannot be afflicted by demons.



As a deliverance minister and pastor, I have witnessed firsthand how demonic oppression hides in plain sight — even within church walls. People who love the Lord, read their Bibles, and serve in ministry can still be plagued by nightmares, addiction, sexual torment, and even suicidal thoughts. They do not need judgment, they need help. They need freedom. They need Jesus, not only as Savior but also as Deliverer.



One of the most misunderstood aspects of spiritual warfare is the distinction between possession and oppression. While the Holy Spirit indwells the believer, demonic spirits can occupy areas of the soul — mind, will, and emotions — when legal rights are granted through sin, trauma, or generational iniquity. The good news? Those rights can be revoked through repentance, renunciation, and the authority given to us in Christ.



We are in a spiritual war. Ephesians 6 reminds us that we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against principalities and powers. This battle is not metaphorical. It’s real. And ignoring it only empowers the enemy. The Church must be equipped to confront the works of darkness, not cower from them. We must return to the ministry of Jesus in its fullness: preaching the Gospel, healing the sick, and casting out demons.



What we see today is a generation deeply wounded by spiritual and emotional trauma — trauma that has opened doors to the enemy. Our culture glorifies witchcraft, sexual perversion, rebellion, and the occult. When these influences infiltrate the lives of believers, strongholds take root. Many pastors are counseling people who do not just need therapy, they need deliverance. Only the power of the Holy Spirit can break the chains that bind the soul.



Furthermore, we must understand that deliverance is not just about casting out demons; it is about restoring identity. Satan’s chief tactic is deception. He works to convince believers they are defeated, dirty, unworthy, or unloved. Through deliverance, God not only removes the torment but also restores His truth in a person’s heart. We witness identity restored, joy returned, and purpose renewed.



The early Church understood this power. In Acts, we see that signs and wonders followed the apostles as they preached. Demons were cast out, the sick were healed, and cities were transformed. Why should our expectations be different today? Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8). We are not called to operate in a powerless gospel. We are called to walk in full authority.



Deliverance is not sensationalism. It is sanctification in action. It is the outworking of Jesus’ mission to “set the captives free” (Luke 4:18). It brings healing, clarity, and restoration to those who have suffered in silence for too long. It is a ministry of mercy, not fear.



If we genuinely want revival, we must be willing to confront what is keeping people in bondage. And that means embracing deliverance — not as an optional extra, but as an essential part of Gospel ministry.



Let the Church rise again in power and purpose. Let us not shy away from the battle but engage it with the authority and love of Christ. Freedom is not just possible, it is promised.

