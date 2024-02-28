Home Opinion Why does God command us not to worry?

Jesus commands us not to worry. Why? Because God will never allow us to lack.

David declared this in Psalm 37 when he wrote, “I was young and now I am old, yet I have never seen the righteous forsaken or their children begging bread” (v. 25 NIV). But even knowing that, there are times in our lives when trusting God isn’t easy. In 1990, Lisa and I were launching the ministry and growing a young family. Though we had never been late on one bill, we had $300 to our name and were responsible for a $740-per-month house payment, $300-per-month car payment, and the expenses of our two infants.

We didn’t know where the money was going to come from, yet God had told me not to call churches or write letters in an attempt to get ministry invitations to speak for a fee. In April of that year, things became very scarce. I didn’t have any meetings scheduled, and I had been home for a full month. We were very low in our finances. Early one morning, I went out to pray. I was at my wit’s end, and my time of prayer became more shouting out to God instead of quietly asking. “Heavenly Father, I’m doing what You commanded me to do. If You don’t open the doors and provide, I will go and get a job sacking groceries and tell everyone You didn’t provide for us. But I’m not selling myself. If You have called me, You will open up doors. I give this concern totally to You.”

Now, I’m not sure I would have made such a brash statement today, but there was something about the boldness of faith that pleased God, because shortly after that, a church in Michigan asked us to come preach for a four-day meeting. That four-day meeting turned into 21 services. It was a revival, and it was a great financial blessing. After that, my calendar was never scarce again. Even though we live in turbulent and uncertain times, I encourage you to remember who your Provider is. It’s not your employer, not your paycheck, not the stock market, and not the economy. God is your Provider.

Trust in God's provision is a profound confidence that God, the ultimate provider, cares for His creation and orchestrates events for the well-being of those who trust in Him. This trust is rooted in scriptures that emphasize the benevolence and wisdom of a God’s power. It is a trust in the divine presence of God and an understanding that He knows the needs, desires, and challenges of each person and responds with love, grace, and provision.

It is not our first instinct to put complete faith and trust in something outside our control. Yet, God, the creator of all things and the One who holds all things in His hands is calling us to surrender everything to Him and walk in faith. Individuals who trust in God's provision often find solace in their faith, knowing that their concerns are heard and understood by The Most High. This faith becomes a guiding force that shapes decisions, perspectives, and responses to life's challenges. It serves as a source of strength during times of adversity, fostering resilience and perseverance.

While the idea of trusting in God's provision is comforting, it does not shield believers from life's challenges. In fact, it is during times of adversity that trust is put to the test. The loss of a job, a health crisis, or personal struggles may shake one's faith in God's provision. However, for many, these challenges become opportunities to deepen their trust and reliance on a higher power.

Trusting in God's provision does not mean a life free from difficulties. Instead, it offers a perspective that transcends immediate circumstances, allowing individuals to find meaning and purpose even in trials. It encourages believers to lean on their faith as a source of strength and resilience, trusting that God's plan is unfolding, even if it is not immediately apparent.

Includes material from Everyday Courage: 50 Devotions to Build a Bold Faith by John Bevere. Copyright © 2024 by John P. Bevere. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. https://www.harpercollinschristian.com/