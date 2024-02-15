Home Opinion Are you looking for peace in your heart?

You probably have hopes and dreams for the remainder of your life on Earth. But are those hopes and dreams attainable, or do you expect perfection?

Things do not always go the way we had hoped. As Jesus told His disciples: “In this world you will have trouble” (John 16:33). Followers of Christ are not immune from problems and difficulties. God allows certain trials into the lives of His children.

The Lord's statement about trouble was sandwiched in between two comforting revelations: “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace ... Take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). You see, perfection is only found in Christ and Heaven.

While on Earth, we encounter sin, sickness, trials, temptations, death and demons. But don’t despair! God’s Word informs believers: “You, dear children, are from God and have overcome them, because the One who is in you is greater than the one who is in the world” (1 John 4:4).

That’s right! Christ is far greater than the devil and all the evil angels who serve Satan.

Are you living under the delusion that your life on Earth will be free from frustrations, regrets, hardships, and stress? Those things are part and parcel of your current existence. Nevertheless, “We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him” (Romans 8:28).

Amid imperfect circumstances, the Lord can supernaturally flood our hearts with “perfect peace.” The prophet Isaiah wrote: “You will keep in perfect peace him whose mind is steadfast, because he trusts in you. Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord is the Rock eternal” (Isaiah 26:3-4).

The Apostle Paul instructed Christians: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).

Paul described how God’s supernatural peace protects our hearts and minds from the anxieties of life. God’s grace enables us to say “No” to anxious thoughts that oppress our mind, (see Titus 2:11-12) while saying “Yes” to prayers and petitions as we persevere in prayer and thanksgiving. (see 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18) We can choose how to respond to pressure and stress. The better our choices, the greater our peace.

Do you expect to experience Heaven on Earth? The perfection our hearts desire will only be experienced in that place the Bible calls “a new Heaven and a new earth, the home of righteousness” (2 Peter 3:13).

Paul was given a glimpse of Heaven and described being “caught up to Paradise” (see 2 Corinthians 12:1-4) This same apostle wrote, “Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen. For what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal” (2 Corinthians 4:16-18).

While we wait for that day, we press on in faith, hope and perseverance as we seek to serve others and point them to the Savior. The imperfections in this world remind us of the day when “there will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain” (Revelation 21:4). In the meantime, we seek to remain fervent in prayer and good works, knowing that such godly behavior brings glory to God and encouragement to others.

Since followers of Christ have already been saved by grace through faith in Jesus, (see Ephesians 2:8-9) we are free to love others despite their imperfections. Like us, they too need the grace of God if they are going to become more like Jesus. We are all sinners in need of God’s forgiveness. The minute we demand perfection from others, we become their self-appointed judge and jury. God is not calling us to judge anyone but to love others. When we love people with Christ’s love, the fruit of the Holy Spirit flows freely in our hearts and lives (see Galatians 5:22-23).

Rather than expecting life on Earth to be perfect, we can “fix our eyes on Jesus” (Hebrews 12:2). The Holy Spirit fills our hearts with a passion to serve people with the gifts, abilities, and resources God has given us. After all, it is not about us. It is all about God, and those He wants to touch through us. When our priorities are straight, we are far more likely to trust God in an imperfect world.

Two of the first Bible verses I memorized decades ago are Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths.”

Even when our trust is imperfect, our perfect Lord holds us, leads us, and provides for us. And even when we are completely confused about what is going on around us, we have a perfect Savior who will never leave us or forsake us (see Hebrews 13:5).

When you are confronted with the reality of imperfections, lean into those challenging situations as you stand in faith and trust the perfect “Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). A God who can forgive our sins is capable of doing anything in His perfect time. Living thankfully amid imperfections is best achieved by trusting the One who is preparing a place in Heaven for all of His followers (see John 14:1-4).

If you died today, would you go to that perfect place? If you are unsure, then simply believe the good news as you stand on this promise in God’s Word: “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).