Home Opinion Are you eagerly anticipating Christ's return?

The Second Coming of Christ is an absolute certainty. In fact, the return of Christ is just as certain as the resurrection of Christ. The resurrection is an established historical fact that occurred 2,000 years ago, whereas the return of Christ is a future event that will most definitely take place at God’s appointed time.

Jesus said, “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in Heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father” (Matthew 24:36). The Savior told His disciples: “You also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect Him” (Luke12:40).

Are you eagerly anticipating Christ’s return? Christians have been looking forward to this spectacular event ever since Jesus ascended into Heaven after His resurrection.

Scripture is crystal clear on the matter: “Christ was sacrificed once to take away the sins of many people; and He will appear a second time, not to bear sin, but to bring salvation to those who are waiting for Him” (Hebrews 9:28).

Christians believe in Christ, serve Christ, follow Christ, and are waiting for Christ to “appear a second time” on the day He returns to Earth. Are you intently waiting for Christ to return, or does the American dream seem more exciting to you?

If you are chasing after the things of the world, I am compelled to warn you that your immortal soul does not benefit from money or material possessions. The only safe place for your soul is to come to Christ to have your sins forgiven.

Evangelist Billy Graham said, “Bible teaching about the Second Coming of Christ was thought of as ‘doomsday’ preaching. But not anymore. It is the only ray of hope that shines as an ever brightening beam in a darkening world.”

Do you find yourself becoming easily discouraged these days? Jesus is the only One who can meet the deepest needs of your soul. The Savior said, “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest” (Matthew 11:28).

You will never look forward to Christ’s return until you first turn to the Lord in repentance and accept God’s free gift of everlasting life in Heaven. Once you embrace Jesus as your Savior, you will begin to understand things in the Bible that didn’t make sense to you before your conversion.

Jesus said, “Behold, I come like a thief! Blessed is he who stays awake and keeps his clothes with him, so that he may not go naked and be shamefully exposed” (Revelation 16:15). In speaking to the church in Laodicea, Jesus described their need for “white clothes to wear, so you can cover your shameful nakedness” (Revelation 3:18).

God covers your soul when you repent and believe the good news. Jesus told those in Laodicea: “So be earnest, and repent. Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:19-20).

Once you are clothed with Christ’s righteousness through faith in the Savior, you begin to eagerly anticipate the Lord’s return. And the closer you walk with Christ, the more fervent your anticipation becomes. On the other hand, if you decide to pursue a sinful lifestyle or chase after worldly riches, you will backslide in your spiritual life and begin to lose sight of what God is preparing in Heaven for all who love Him.

Samuel Rutherford (1600-1661) was a Scottish Presbyterian pastor and theologian. He said, “The figure of the passing-away world is like an old man’s face, full of wrinkles, and foul with weeping. We are waiting when Jesus shall be revealed from Heaven and shall come and wipe the old man’s face.”

Believers who eagerly anticipate Christ’s return are the most hopeful people on the planet. Our future is secure in Christ and Heaven is our home. God “who began a good work in us will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 1:6). Believers have this assurance for one simple reason. We “have been given His very great and precious promises” (2 Peter 1:4).

It is only by standing on God’s promises that we can look forward to Christ’s return. Jesus said, “When the Son of Man comes in His glory, and all the angels with Him, He will sit on His throne in heavenly glory” (Matthew 25:31). Do you look forward to seeing Jesus sitting on His throne?

The Apostle John described a vision he was given. John wrote, “After this I looked and there before me was a great multitude that no one could count, from every nation, tribe, people and language, standing before the throne and in front of the Lamb. They were wearing white robes ... Then one of the elders asked me, ’These in white robes — who are they, and where did they come from?’ I answered, ’Sir, you know.’ And he said, ’These are they who have come out of the great tribulation; they have washed their robes and made them white in the blood of the Lamb’” (Revelation 7:9,13-14).

You can come to Christ today with this simple request: “Wash me Jesus with your precious blood.”

Faith receives the free gift of salvation as your sins are washed away by the blood of Jesus. Your soul is instantly covered with the righteousness of Christ the moment you believe in Jesus and stop trying to save your soul by your own works. If you will trust Christ today and rely upon His death on the cross for salvation, you will then begin to eagerly anticipate the Savior’s return.

So, what are you waiting for?