Why does the media give a pass to Biden's faith?

Biden, the 46th president, is America's second Catholic President. The first was John F. Kennedy — when he became President in 1961.

From the start of his campaign, Biden wanted everything to be about his faith. A favored campaign slogan for the Biden camp was the "battle for the soul of the nation."

It didn't matter the media outlet. They all loved reporting on how Biden was a "deeply devout Catholic" and that his faith is a huge factor in "shaping his politics." Even Speaker Pelosi publicly praises Biden's faith and willingly admits that his Catholic faith has shaped his career and public policies. An article in The New York Times stated, "President Biden, perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief in half a century, speaks of how his Catholic faith grounds his life and his policies."

Interesting, isn't it? How the media and every single big-time progressive politician have no problem mixing Biden's faith with politics. But suppose you are a Christian who is pro-life and not in favor of the Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage. In that case, the response you get from the Left is the complete opposite. How was Judge Amy Coney Barrett (also a deeply devout Catholic) treated during the Senate confirmation hearings? Senator Dianne Feinstein and her colleagues didn't praise Judge Barrett for her faith. Instead, Senator Feinstein expressed her concern about how Judge Barrett's faith might influence her decisions by stating, "The dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern." But if the Left is so concerned about a person's faith interfering with their public service, why isn't the Left disparaging Biden from talking about how his faith shapes his public policies?

The main reason? Because President Biden is as much of a progressive as he is a Catholic. He is what I refer to as a "Progressive Catholic." Don't believe me? Listen to what he said in his book, Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics, "I'm as much a cultural Catholic as I am a theological Catholic." Biden continues, "My idea of self, of family, of community, of the wider world, comes straight from my religion. It's not so much the Bible, the beatitudes, the Ten Commandments, the sacraments, or the prayers I learned. It's the culture."

Because Judge Barrett is a conservative Catholic and not a progressive, liberal Democrats are concerned about her "dogmatic" positions embedding on her judgment. Therefore, she must be censored at all costs. However, in President Biden's case, he gets a pass because he'll keep on advancing progressive policies like the Equality Act (which will eviscerate religious freedoms in America), government funding of abortion, and the Green New Deal.

It's not a question of whether President Biden has a right to express his religious beliefs. He has that right under the Constitution. It's really about charging the media for being inconsistent by not allowing conservatives to do the same.

Let's hope the media will admit to their intolerance and learn to be more receptive to Americans who hold conservative viewpoints.

