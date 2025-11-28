Home Opinion Why giving thanks changes you and your finances

This week, we set apart time to give thanks. Rather than let it slip by as a time to overeat and overload on football and Black Friday shopping, let’s consider how gratitude impacts our finances.

The Bible is filled with commands to thank God, for when we express gratitude, praise follows, and He is glorified. Thankfulness is an attitude of humble recognition that God is the owner and provider of everything. It’s the key to financial freedom. Pausing to remember His faithfulness is important for you, your family, and our nation!

The Apostle Paul said, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you” (1 Thessalonians 5:16–18 ESV).

Expressing thanks every day, not just on Thanksgiving day, keeps our hearts aligned with His. This grows us into better stewards. Transformed hearts adopt His priorities, and before long, His commands become our habits.

God’s Word influences the way we work, give, save, and invest. Meditating on the hope of our inheritance in Him grants an eternal perspective that strengthens our ability to say no to the things of this world.

When thanking Him for everything, we obediently express gratitude — even for hard circumstances. It keeps us from growing bitter, proud, or self-centered and helps us repent from envy, greed, and coveting.

We can rest in the knowledge that He promises to work all things together for good for those who love Him and are called according to His purpose.

So get your perspective right and your priorities in check by thanking God today and every day!

Reflect on Psalm 100 for giving thanks:

Make a joyful noise to the Lord, all the earth!

Serve the Lord with gladness!

Come into his presence with singing! Know that the Lord, he is God!

It is he who made us, and we are his;

we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving,

and his courts with praise!

Give thanks to him; bless his name! For the Lord is good;

his steadfast love endures forever,

and his faithfulness to all generations.

My personal gratitude

Thank you, Jesus, for redeeming me from sin and darkness and giving me eternal life.

Thank you, Christian Post, for granting me the privilege of writing weekly articles. Thank you to my awesome team: my wife, Ann, who does research and drafts in response to the questions we receive; Elissa, who does ninja-level editing; and Stephanie, who ensures everything goes to press on time.

Thank you to those who read, share, and comment on our articles. I am hopeful that every article is meaningful. I try to learn from the comments we receive.

Twenty-five years ago, I reluctantly attended a Crown Bible Study. I learned what the Bible says about money and surrendered my proud heart to the Owner of everything. Thank you, Chris and Kathy Vohuska, for hosting that study — it changed the course of my entire life.

Thank you, donors and partners, for giving to the ministry of Crown. God uses your generosity to spread life-tranforming Biblical financial principles around the world.

Be sure to thank God for all He has done for you, your family, and our nation. I pray you truly enjoy celebrating this wonderful holiday. Happy Thanksgiving from me, Ann, Elissa, Stephanie, and the rest of the Crown team.

