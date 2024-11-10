Home Opinion Why many Christians are one-issue voters

There has been an ongoing debate over whether a fetus is a human being. Even many Christians believe the Scriptures are either silent or ambiguous regarding abortion. To answer this question, I look at both Scripture and science.

In terms of science, sonograms and advances in technology have provided clear evidence that babies in the womb exhibit all the characteristics of human life: they have unique DNA, and they grow, move, and respond to stimuli. Medical science has even shown that they can feel pain. If we, as a nation, did not outlaw abortion but mandated that every woman see the sonogram of her baby before proceeding, I believe abortion rates would drastically decline. When confronted with the undeniable humanity of the unborn, it becomes increasingly difficult to justify ending that life.

As for Scripture, it is far from ambiguous. In fact, it provides a consistent and compelling case for the sanctity of life in the womb. Exodus 21:22-25 addresses a scenario in which someone causes an unborn child to die. The law demands “life for life,” underscoring the intrinsic value God places on unborn life. The life of the unborn is held equal to the life of an adult, showing that life in the womb is precious and protected by God’s law.

The Bible repeatedly emphasizes that life begins and is sacred from the moment of conception. In Genesis 25:22-23, God acknowledges the distinct identities of Jacob and Esau while they are still in the womb, referring to them as “two nations.” This shows that even as unborn babies, they have purpose and destiny. Job 31:15 affirms that it is God Himself who “formed us both within our mothers,” making each life intentional and precious.

In Psalm 22:9-10, David describes his dependence on God from the womb, saying, “from my mother’s womb you have been my God.” Similarly, Psalm 139 celebrates God’s intimate involvement in our formation, with David marveling, “I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” These verses paint a vivid picture of a God who cares deeply about every detail of our development, underscoring that life in the womb is not merely biological but is endowed with divine purpose and value.

Jeremiah 1:5 further affirms this, as God declares to Jeremiah, “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you.” This is not just knowledge of a biological process; it speaks to a relationship and purpose for each life even before birth. Similarly, Isaiah 49:1, 5 describes how God calls His servants from the womb, establishing a purpose that predates their birth.

In the New Testament, Luke 1:41-44 records how John the Baptist leaps in his mother’s womb in response to the presence of the unborn Jesus. This remarkable interaction between two unborn children speaks to their personhood and awareness. It shows that, even in the womb, they are more than potential lives — they are already individuals with a purpose, capable of responding to the divine.

Contrary to modern claims, the Bible is neither silent nor ambiguous on the value of life in the womb. From Genesis to Revelation, God consistently affirms the humanity, purpose, and worth of the unborn. The Bible, along with scientific insights, provides a powerful affirmation that life in the womb is sacred and should be protected.

Hence, Christian ignorance regarding this subject is quite disturbing to me. It gives people an excuse to vote for a pro-choice candidate without feeling that they are violating their conscience. When people ask me if I am a one-issue voter, I inform them that I look at all issues. However, I add that the most critical issue by far is how we treat the innocent unborn. If somebody believes the taking of the life of an unborn human being is ok, then I cannot trust what they have to say about post-birth issues (racism, poverty, and all things related to human flourishing).

If a person of color were to challenge me for being a “one-issue voter,” I’d invite them to consider that, in fact, they may be a one-issue voter too. I’d start by asking a simple question: “Imagine you support a candidate whose policies align with yours 99% of the time, but then you learn they’re a member of the KKK. Would you still vote for them?” Almost without fail, the answer is no. And that’s when I’d say, “Congratulations, you’re a one-issue voter!”

I’ve had this kind of conversation more than once, and it always leads to a powerful realization: we all have lines we won’t cross, values we refuse to compromise, and issues that, by their very nature, outweigh others. For some, it’s racial justice. For others, it’s protecting life, defending the vulnerable, or upholding freedoms. Whatever the case, these “one-issue” values reveal what matters most to us at our core.

This isn’t about being narrow-minded or ignoring the broader political landscape. It’s about recognizing that certain issues define who we are and what we believe. To further drill down on this topic, whether you are pro-life has vast implications related to your particular worldview. Consequently, it is not an accident that those with a pro-life view usually adhere to the biblical perspectives related to marriage, family, human sexuality, etc. Conversely, many who are pro-choice are usually more disposed toward unbiblical views related to marriage, family, gender, human sexuality, etc.

Thus, when I vote, I look at the big picture. I consider the candidate’s policy positions more than I do their behavior and personality. This is because the policies will affect the whole nation, while the personal action (albeit perhaps sometimes unbiblical), will have a marginal effect upon the population. For example, I would rather have a president who is politically incorrect and uncouth, than to have a nice, well-cultured, affable president, whose policies go against God’s moral laws and are complicit with taking the life of the innocent unborn through horrific abortion laws.

It is impossible for a two-party system to fully reflect and represent God, His holiness, and the Gospel. In this particular presidential election, neither candidate is appealing to me on a personal level. Both have fatal flaws. However, my vote will be determined by which one more closely adheres to biblical ethics when it comes to systemic law.

Neither political party fully comports with Scripture in the application of biblical law (because we are not a theocracy). We have to choose the candidate who more likely supports God’s top 10 list in the 10 Commandments (Exodus 20).

As Believers, we shouldn’t allow a political party to transcend our faith and swallow our identity. Of course, there is nothing wrong with a Christian registering as either a Democrat or Republican, so long as their votes are based upon biblical values.

In conclusion, even though it is impossible to expect a country with a two-party political system to reflect Christian values fully, the trajectory of the nation for generations to come will be determined by which party is in power. Consequently, it is vital, before people vote, to discern which candidate and which Party’s platform more closely comports with Scripture.

It is the responsibility of every concerned citizen to get out and vote. If every Christian voted based on biblical principles instead of political affiliation, the United States would prosper and be great for decades to come.