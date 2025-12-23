Home News Anet Jackson, co-founder of Faith Comes By Hearing, dies at 90

Anet Jackson, co-founder of the prominent audio Bible ministry group Faith Comes By Hearing, has died at the age of 90.

The ministry announced her death Saturday on Facebook, saying that Jackson “has gone to be with the Lord" and that her “life was marked by courage, faith, and a deep love for God’s Word.”

“Alongside her husband, Jerry, she laid a spiritual foundation for Faith Comes By Hearing, believing every person on Earth needs to hear God’s Word and know that He speaks their language,” stated the group.

“We do not measure Anet’s legacy by widely recognized achievements, but by the ever-increasing number of lives changed as faith continues to grow in hearts worldwide from meaningful Bible listening.”

Jackson’s service is scheduled to take place at Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Jan. 16.

Morgan Jackson, senior vice president of FCBH and son of Anet Jackson, said that his mother “is enjoying everything God has in store for those that love Him and are called according to His purpose.”

“I thank the Lord for Mom’s dedication to ensuring everyone has God’s Word in their heart language,” he stated. “She leaves an incorruptible legacy: lives changed for eternity. Mine included. We weep for now, but as Scripture declares, sorrow only lasts for the night, and joy comes in the morning.”

Before his mother's death, Morgan Jackson said that she shared a vision with him.

"She told me the Lord showed her the place He had prepared for her. She was surprised that it wasn’t a mansion. I reminded her that Jesus never said He was going to prepare a mansion, but that He was going to prepare a room," Morgan Jackson wrote. "We laughed and then she continued, 'It was a room, and I could share it with others, or I could keep it for myself.' All I know is that her room must be amazing so it can hold the thousands and thousands of people from every nation, tribe, and tongue who will visit her to thank her."

Anet Jackson was born in 1935. She and her husband, Jerry Jackson, originally arrived in Albuquerque in 1971 to serve as intern missionaries to the Hopi and Navajo people. They founded FCBH, originally known as Hosanna, in 1972 as a library for lending cassette tapes.

Over time, the ministry shifted toward recording books of the Bible and distributing them globally. Anet Jackson often traveled across the world to advance their efforts.

At present, FCBH distributes audio copies of the Bible in over 2,500 languages, with the stated goal to “ensure that every translated language has Scripture by the year 2033.”

“I had to trust God,” Jackson recounted in a recent interview. “And God was right there teaching me, directing me by His Holy Spirit, and I’ve had a wonderful life.”

“I think when you get into the Scriptures and understand them, that’s what Jesus came [to do] was to bring hope. That this life is not it. There’s a wonderful life beyond here and there’s hope in a better life. … And our hope is in Jesus Christ.”