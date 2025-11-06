Home Opinion Why the Gaza ceasefire will not last

In mid-October, we witnessed the return of the remaining 20 live hostages after 738 days of pure horror in Gaza, following a 20-point deal crafted by President Trump together with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Though the excitement was palpable throughout Israel, it was tempered by distrust.

As Israel celebrated life and homecoming, several questions stirred beneath the joy: Will the ceasefire hold? Will Hamas honor its word — or exploit the moment for its own gain?

Signs of trouble



Almost immediately, cracks began to show. Hamas has been dragging out the return of the remaining deceased hostages, claiming they are too deeply buried in rubble to be recovered quickly — a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement. And Hamas's recent statements indicate they have no intention of disarming, contrary to point three of Trump’s plan.

On top of that, no sooner had the peace deal been accepted and the IDF withdrawn past the yellow line than reports emerged that Hamas was executing innocent Gazans who spoke against the terror organization, including women and children. By late October, Hamas had crossed the yellow line, killing two IDF soldiers — breaching the ceasefire again.

But where is the outrage? Hamas’ brutality to its own people is ignored, and the media remains largely silent about the deaths of Israelis. Obviously, the world couldn’t care less about the Palestinian people. Its sole interest is in demonizing Israel.

Threat of further war



In response to Hamas’ executions of dissenting Gazans and the apparent move of Hamas away from its commitment to disarm, President Trump has continued to threaten the complete eradication of the terrorist group. In addition, the governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have similarly threatened to pull out of the deal if Hamas is not disarmed.

While the ceasefire agreement calls for an international coalition to monitor and maintain the calm, there is only one force with the capability and intelligence required to disarm Hamas, and that is Israel. International and Arab forces are ill-equipped to do the job. Therefore, Israel will have to sacrifice any improvement in the court of public opinion she has enjoyed after the ceasefire to return to war with Hamas and complete the job.

Hamas is the obstacle to peace



A terrorist group like Hamas cannot be trusted, no matter what they may say or sign in English. They are a terrorist organization driven by a jihadist ideology that views peace agreements as temporary and only for the purpose of rearming and rebuilding strength before returning to the mission of jihad. And even if the US-led international coalition actually succeeds in disarming the group, the leopard will not change its spots. It will go underground (quite literally, as much of their tunnel complex is still in place) and quietly work from within society to build resistance and opposition to a peaceful Gaza. This is why the group needs to be completely removed and not just disarmed.

So, with the return of the hostages and God’s mercy in keeping those 20 men alive for two years, we celebrate with all of Israel — but with caution. The psalmist’s words in 55:21 capture Hamas’ true intent: “The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart.”

A call to discernment



The Bible reminds us that not all who promise peace mean it. Ezekiel and Jeremiah, who prophesied before and during the Babylonian exile, used almost identical language to expose those who sought to deceive Israel — saying, “‘Peace!’ when there is no peace” (see Ezekiel 13:10 and Jeremiah 6:14). Ezekiel prefaced his warning with God’s words, “They have seduced My people,” while Jeremiah wrote, “They have also healed the hurt of My people slightly.”

Though originally addressed to false prophets, their warnings apply to us. We must discern carefully between genuine peace from God and false assurances from men. Political agreements may create a sense of calm, but true peace can only come from Him.

Although the days ahead are uncertain, God calls us to be watchful and prepared, to stay awake and be clear-minded, discerning, and shrewd. Jesus warned His disciples that He was sending them out as “sheep in the midst of wolves” so they must be “wise as serpents and innocent as doves” (Matthew 10:16) and guard against deception (Matthew 24:4).

His message is just as urgent today.

A call for prayer



Hamas is just one in a long line of evil men who sought to wipe out the Jewish people throughout history. The persistence and mutating nature of this evil have allowed it to crop up with a new face for new generations. In today’s context, it has taken on the face of anti-Zionism, and its goal is the eradication of Israel. To do so, it uses lies and propaganda to demonize the people of Israel and turn the nations against the Jewish State.

This in itself should cause us to pause and reflect upon the true nature of Hamas and Israel’s need for robust and proactive self-defense. On October 6, 2023, Israel had a strong border and a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. That did not stop the attack on October 7, which Hamas thought would be so successful that it would be the end of Israel.

This time around, Israel needs more than a border and a ceasefire. It needs the removal of Hamas and the jihadist brainwashing that has gone on for decades in order to rebuild schools and a society in Gaza that cherishes peace.

This requires much prayer for the miraculous levels of courage, wisdom, innovation, and international collaboration needed for Gaza and Israel to be secured and freed from this evil.

Conclusion



To navigate these days wisely, we must be rooted in Scripture — anchored in truth and comforted by His promises — and remain steadfast in our defense of Israel and His people.

Yes, the hostages are home. But the fight for truth continues.