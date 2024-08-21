Home Opinion Why this Iranian American Christian woman will not vote for Kamala Harris

Amid the Democratic National Convention taking place in Chicago, there’s legitimate excitement seeing a woman heading a major political party’s ticket this year. Women are being encouraged to vote for Kamala Harris as a woman. But as a Christian and an Iranian American woman, I will not be voting for Harris because she represents exactly the values that endanger women in the Middle East and around the world. And neither should you.

For my first 33 years, I lived under the harsh rules of the extremist Iranian Islamic regime. I have countless scars from extremist Islam, including the torture and death of my husband, the breaking apart of my family, my arrest and imprisonment, misogyny in every aspect of life, and the execution of my closest friend.

I am very grateful to the United States, my adopted country and home, for providing me all the freedom as a woman, free from fear, persecution, and discrimination. I appreciate all my freedoms in America, and I always celebrate seeing women being empowered, flourishing, and attaining the highest leadership positions.

However, being a woman is not a good enough reason to vote for a candidate, especially when such a candidate does so much harm to the well-being of hundreds of millions of women around the world. There’s no more vivid example of how Harris threatens women than by her support of the evil Islamic Republic regime, the enemy of women everywhere.

When I emigrated to the United States after being sentenced to death by hanging in Iran for the “crime” of converting to Christianity, I thought that in America I would be safe to be a Christian and express my faith freely. After a few years and completing two degrees, I was shocked and disappointed to see how some American leaders endanger America’s core Judeo-Christian values.

America’s misguided policies of appeasing Iran’s evil Ayatollahs, serve as useful idiots to the Islamic regime. Rather than holding the Islamic Republic regime accountable, many politicians have empowered and strengthened them.

It is enraging to see that close advisors of some of our democratic leaders/politicians are agents of the evil Ayatollahs who have infiltrated American society, politics, and media to threaten America from within.

Because I love America, it’s urgent to warn Americans about the importance of preserving our freedoms and values and exposing the lies of the Islamic regime’s agents in our midst, especially those embraced by people like Harris.

Too many times I have seen Harris speaking at events standing next to and being embraced by well-known agents of the Islamic regime. Any average Iranian knows the truth that Americans who support Harris must know; these agents pose a huge threat to America and the world, and of course women.

Through these events, and her actions and record, Kamala clearly supports the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), hated by Iranians because of its treason to their own people.

As a woman, how can Harris be so indifferent to the suffering of Iranian women who have been persecuted, abused, and murdered because of not having a proper Islamic hijab? One prominent example is Mahsa Amini who was murdered in 2022. Another recent example is Arezoo Badri who was shot by the regime’s “morality police” just a month ago, and who is still fighting for her life. How can Harris close her eyes to the women whose faces were scarred permanently because of radical Muslims throwing acid onto their faces for not obeying the strict Islamic rules? How can she stand with exported agents of the Iranian regime in America, much less listen to their advice?

How can she stand with and appease the enemies of our allies such as Hamas which massacred and kidnapped many innocent Israelis, and Americans? As a woman, how can her policies not reflect the simple truth that the savage Islamic terrorists responsible for killing, kidnapping, raping, sexually mutilating, and dragging the bodies of innocent women through the streets of Gaza are the enemies of all women?

For decades, Iranians have been fighting against the Islamic regime. Now, by supporting the Islamic regime financially, the Democratic Party has emboldened it and its terrorist tentacles around the world, subjecting women to unspeakable horrors.

If America does not wake up to stop appeasing the Islamic regime and all it represents, these threats to women here are not far away, and the only choice will be what color hijab to wear. Maybe.

Women, and anyone who cares about our Judeo-Christian values would be foolish to vote for Kamala Harris.

America needs a strong leader who will fight for America, for its core values, and for its future. Kamala Harris is not that person.