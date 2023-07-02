Why we need to differentiate sinners from evildoers

Many of us are finding it difficult to discern who is a sinner and who is an evil doer. A look at Scripture can help us understand better: “All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). In other words, every individual person has done something wrong and not lived up to God's perfect moral standard. Sin is in the nature of every individual; we’re born in it (Psalm 51:5).

But I can’t remember any verse in the Bible that says that we are all evildoers. Evil is much deeper and more terrible than sin. Even though every individual is a sinner before encountering Christ, it is obvious that not everyone is an evildoer.

Our ability to discern and differentiate evil deeds from sinful deeds will help us take stands as Christians on some issues that are prevalent in our societies these days. Evildoers are relentless: “For evil people can’t sleep until they’ve done their evil deed for the day. They can’t rest until they’ve caused someone to stumble. They eat the food of wickedness and drink the wine of violence” (Proverbs 4:16-17).

Confusing daily sins with unique acts of evil is a lack of Christian discernment. The Scripture has encouraged us to “reject every kind of evil” (1 Thessalonians 5:22). Let us not pretend that we do not know that there are various kinds of evil in our societies today that even outspoken Christians are embracing. The earlier we draw a demarcation line between sinful and evil acts the better it is for the Church.

In Africa, evil has invaded the Church with witchcraft, demonic prophecies, false teachings, and fake miracles to draw people away from the living God to worship money, men, and the devil.

In Western nations, evildoers are busy condemning the God of the Bible and His Word. Some of them simply outright twist the plain meaning of God’s moral teaching in Scripture in order to gratify their sinful desires. Many are promoting all sorts of sexual perversions all in the name of tolerance and acceptance.

The devil always tries to deceive God’s people. It’s been true since the beginning. “So that Satan will not outsmart us. For we are familiar with his evil schemes” (2 Corinthians 2:11). When people struggle with sin, we are enjoined as Christians to pray, love and help them with the hope that one day they will repent. But when people gather together to promote sin and recruit others to sin against God, we need to understand that the devil is at work and resist them (James 4:7).