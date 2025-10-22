Home Opinion Woke isn't dead, dying, hospitalized or even hiding

President Trump opined a few months ago that the U.S. was “woke no longer”.[1] While I admire his optimism, woke is not dead, dying, hospitalized, or even hiding. It is still functioning openly, freely, and defiantly, in one of the nation's most important institutions: our public schools.

Eighty-seven percent of American children attended public schools in 2022.[2] While that number is trending down, it still represents a massive supermajority of American children. For the Christian, this number is terrifying, given the rampant godless secularism found in public schools. Many public schools can’t even decide if men should be kept out of women’s bathrooms, let alone provide any form of biblical instruction. And it is the LGBT issue where the woke indoctrination is proceeding – unabated – in American schools.

In 2022, the public debate over LGBT books in school libraries was in full swing. At that time, I decided to do a little research on the school libraries in my local community. The county where I lived at the time is beet red. It went 66% for Trump in 2020 and 68% in 2024. However, when I examined the school library catalogs, it was impossible to tell.

The school district had a publicly searchable catalogue of all its library books online. I accessed this, and using search terms like “gay,” “lesbian,” and “transgender,” among others, I compiled a list of all books featuring LGBT themes. Across 23 elementary, middle, and high schools, there were 690 books featuring LGBT themes. Every single school library in the county had at least one, even the elementary schools.

Many of these books contain material that is wildly unsuitable for the age group to which it was made available. For example, a book about the Stonewall riots, with a targeted reading level of K-3, was listed at an elementary school. For those who do not know, Stonewall is presented by the LGBT lobby as a massively oppressive operation against innocent gays, when in reality, the police raided a bar owned by the mafia, and tried to arrest a bunch of degenerates who were hanging out there, resulting in said degenerates resisting arrest, rioting, and assaulting police officers. Which version do you think the K-3 readers get?

At another elementary school in the county, there is a book about RuPaul, a notorious drag queen, targeted toward ages 6+. Another has a book about the history of women crossdressing. Again, these are elementary schools. Across the county, there are 50 such books in elementary schools alone. The most common theme is gay families, be that gay parents, gay grandparents, or some other perversion of God’s design, but it is hardly the only one. Crossdressing, drag queens, liberation, choose your own family, and coming out also make appearances on the list of themes.

Middle schools are even worse. Nearly 170 books with LGBT themes are available in these libraries. One book recounts how the author fell in love with an older camp counselor when she was a girl. Oh, and it’s a graphic novel, listed as YA. Another book features a love triangle between a boy and a girl competing for the same boy’s attention. Again, these books are found in middle schools in a beet-red county of a red state.

Themes for these books vary widely across the LGBT spectrum but focus highly on normalizing homosexuality and coming out. Gender identity, trans, and queer themes are also prominent in these books. It’s almost like the books are intended to groom your children into a political religion. Almost.

As might be expected, high schools are the absolute worst. Nearly 470 books with LGBT themes are present across just four high schools in the county. Some of them are very disturbing. For example, one features one of the two protagonists having a gay affair with a much older man. Oh, and the character is 17. The book presents what amounts to open normalization of pedophilia. Yet somehow this book has been reviewed favorably in Kirkus Reviews![3] It’s available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and, apparently, your local school library. Another book features a teenage boy who is crushing on an older man. I know the sodomites don’t like being tied to NAMBLA, but maybe they wouldn’t be if they’d stop writing books with romances between teens and adults?

The most common theme of these high school books is homosexuality. It’s portrayed as normal, accepted, and just who you are. Transgenderism and coming out are also present as themes, but the general idea seems to be that if you’re gay or trans, you should know it by now, and the books are designed to affirm that, not convince someone on the fence. Of course, since the trans lobby thinks that most children have figured out their gender identity by age three[4], there should not be any need for further indoctrination, only affirmation.

The above is only a small sampling of the books I found in my local school libraries, in a state so red that no one ever doubts where its electoral votes will go. Obviously, blue and red are not proxies for Christianity, but they are moderately good proxies for Christian ethics on sexuality. To take this one step further, 72% of the people in the state identify as some form of Christian, and 46% as evangelical protestant.[5] Imagine what it would look like in a consistently blue state with fewer Christians.

If your child is in public school, pull them out if you can, because whether you know it or not, these books are in your local school library, too. Public education is a woke indoctrination factory. Your child is not equipped to withstand six or seven hours a day, 180 days a year, for 13 years, of relentless woke battering. The three hours a week they spend with you in church won’t be enough for most kids. If you cannot get your child out, then you will need to do the homework on what your kid is facing, from the library to the lesson plans, and equip yourself to unteach everything he has been taught, every day.



Your children are more precious than anything, and they belong to you, not the state, not the school, and not the LGBT lobby. You need to equip them to deal with the woke lies they will almost certainly get in their classrooms.





[1] https://www.axios.com/2025/03/05/trump-speech-woke-no-longer

[2] https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/public-school-enrollment-us-states-map-chart-rcna119262

[3] https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/meagan-brothers/weird-girl-and-whats-his-name/

[4] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10063975/

[5] https://www.pewresearch.org/religious-landscape-study/state/kentucky/