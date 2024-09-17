Home Opinion You can't love God if you don't embrace His discipline

As Christians, the most important aspect of our relationship with God and our walk with Christ is summed up in one word: love. We proclaim that we love God, that we want to do His will, and that we want to live in a way that is pleasing to Him, becoming the person He intends us to be.



But I can almost picture something written in the clouds of Heaven: "Oh, really?"



Think about it. How many of us truly love the very tools God uses to shape us and mold us more into His image? While we say we love God, are we equally willing to embrace the processes through which He refines us? Let’s examine some of the divine tools God uses in our lives, which we often resist, even though they are critical to our growth.



Trials



Trials are a fundamental part of the Christian journey. They test our faith, build endurance, and ultimately shape us into Christ's image. James 1:2-4 tells us to “consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.”



Trials strengthen our faith like resistance strengthens muscles. Without trials, we wouldn’t grow, and our relationship with God would remain stagnant.



Think about gold being purified through fire—its impurities are burned away. In the same way, trials refine us, making us stronger and drawing us closer to God. But let’s be honest—how many of us love trials? They’re uncomfortable, sometimes even painful, but they are the very tools God uses to build His character in us.



Tribulations



Tribulations, often thought of as more intense than ordinary trials, bring us face-to-face with suffering. Jesus Himself warned us in John 16:33, “In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”



Tribulations force us to dig deeper into our faith, trust more in God’s promises, and rely less on our own strength. They show us that our sufficiency is not in ourselves but in Christ alone.



In Romans 5:3-4, Paul reminds us that we should “rejoice in our sufferings, because suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope.” Tribulations are not designed to destroy us, but to transform us into the people God wants us to be, giving us hope in the midst of difficulty. They teach us patience, reliance on God, and ultimately, help us become more like Christ, who endured the greatest tribulation of all — the cross.



Discipline



One of the most misunderstood tools God uses is discipline. Discipline is often equated with punishment, but in God's Kingdom, it's about correction, guidance, and training. Proverbs 12:1 says, “Whoever loves discipline loves knowledge, but whoever hates correction is stupid.” Strong words! But they reflect an essential truth: only those who love discipline will grow in wisdom and understanding.



God disciplines those He loves. Hebrews 12:6 reminds us that the Lord disciplines the one He loves, and He chastens everyone He accepts as His son.” Discipline is a sign that we are His children. Without it, we would stray into spiritual immaturity, never growing beyond where we are. Discipline shapes our character, corrects our errors, and aligns us more closely with God's will. It’s a vital tool in the hands of a loving Father.



Learning through repetition



Think about this: Have you ever faced a trial or tribulation that didn’t make you a better person? If so, I could probably show you a trial that was repeated in your life. Repetition is one of the best teachers. Sometimes we face the same trial over and over, perhaps 100 times, until we finally get it right. God is patient, but His goal is for us to grow. We can do it the easy way or the hard way. We can learn our lesson the first time and move forward, or we can wallow in self-pity over the difficulties that beset us. Even in the secular world, there’s a saying: “We never have time to do it right, but we always have time to do it again.” Let us take the opportunity to learn the lessons God has for us and embrace the growth He offers, without delay.



To sum it up, loving God means that we must also love His discipline, His trials, and His tribulations. These tough times are not evidence of His absence, but rather proof of His ongoing work in our lives. Instead of resisting them, we should embrace them, knowing they are shaping us into the likeness of Christ. Let us thank God not only for His blessings but also for the refining fire that draws us closer to Him and makes us more like His Son.



So, when do we want to begin this new journey? Tomorrow? How about today?