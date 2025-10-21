Home Opinion You’re a child molester’s accomplice if you oppose so-called ‘conversion therapy.’ Here’s why

Compassion without insight is dead, and many people think of themselves as compassionate for accepting militant LGBT activists' framing of “conversion therapy.”

But the opposite is true. In fact, it is activists who, under the guise of compassion, cement the free will of victims to the consequences of statistically relevant patterns of childhood, including unhealthy social environments and, in many cases, sexual abuse and trauma.

The loudest voices in the mainstream media push a false research narrative about therapy for unwanted same sex attractions (SSA) and gender confusion. One way researchers produce results that suggest redemptive care is harmful is by poorly forming their studies. For instance, in 2020, Dr. John R. Blosnich and others compared the rates of suicidality between two groups of gay-identified individuals: One group had received redemptive care to move beyond SSA from a ministry or therapist, and the other group had not. The results indicated that suicidal ideation was twice as likely for those who had sought help. They concluded that therapy “may compound or create … suicidal ideation and suicide attempts.”

However, Blosnich failed to account for the participants’ original suicidality. It has been well-documented that therapy-seekers, whether struggling with homosexuality or otherwise, show above-average distress about their situation. That’s what leads people to seek help in the first place.

Dr. D. Paul Sullins went back to Blosnich’s raw data and accounted for the participants’ original suicidality. The results were reversed. The adjusted ratio showed that suicidal ideation was twice as likely for those who did not receive therapy than for those who had. Further, Blosnich’s study didn’t include those who, as a result of participating in therapy and ministry support, no longer identified as gay. If it had, the suicidal ideation rates for those who received care would have decreased further. What initially presented itself as a slam dunk against redemptive ministries was in fact anything but.

A significant reason why redemptive ministries reduce suicidality is that suicidality shares many of the same root issues as homosexuality. For instance, in the cases of most trans individuals, homosexuals, and a significant portion of lesbians, their issues began as gender identity problems as a result of painful same-sex love-hunger.

As proof of this, in 2002, Dr. Heino Meyer-Bahlburg, a Columbia University researcher, resolved gender identity disorder (GID) in boys aged 4 to 6 years old. He notes in his report that GID in boys typically results in homosexuality, not transgenderism. To address GID, he had parents focus on three social-environment changes related to same-sex attention and affirmation: 1. have the mother detach in healthy ways, 2. have the father attach in healthy ways, and 3. give the child five playdates per week with other boys. In an average of 10 weeks, GID resolved for every boy in the study who was provided with these social-environment changes related to positive same gender attention. No shock-therapy, voodoo, or mutilation required.

In 2013, the American Psychological Association removed “Gender Identity Disorder” as a diagnosis, pushing for softer terminology and chemical and surgical interventions that research overwhelmingly demonstrates are irreversible and harmful. Redemptive therapy and ministry align one’s heart and body without the futile attempts of medical procedures.

All therapists do is talk, by the way. In the case of Otto, et al v. City of Boca Raton, FL et al., the Liberty Counsel defeated therapy bans by citing the First Amendment. The decision of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals stated: “[The] plaintiffs’ therapy ‘is not just carried out in part through speech: the treatment … is entirely speech.’ If [redemptive care for SSA] is [not free speech], the same could be said of teaching or protesting ... Debating? ... Book clubs? Same answer.” The question in the current case before the Supreme Court in Chiles v. Salazar, which was argued earlier this month, is the same.

Regarding the issue of child molestation, predators take advantage of a child’s physiology, including how malleable his or her brain is. One of the problems is that the victim oftentimes does not experience just horror, but also pleasure. If you think that sexual feelings aren’t malleable for children, just listen to the words of Kenneth Lanning, a former top profiler of pedophiles for the FBI. He says, “It takes almost nothing to get an adolescent boy sexually aroused. An adolescent child with emotional and sexual needs is simply no match for an experienced 50-year-old man with an organized plan.” And the child’s brain doesn’t care where the pleasure comes from; it just says, “Get me more of that,” and rewires itself accordingly.

It should thus come as no surprise that children who survive same-sex predators sometimes end up with same-sex attractions (SSA) and confusion. Disturbingly, these children find themselves in a world that repeats the mantra: “If you feel attracted to the same sex, you’re gay. Just accept who you are.” Whether this is spoken on the day of the abuse or decades later, it imprisons victims for life.

Abusers use the child’s new appetites as a hook to keep the boy coming back for more or at least prevent him from sharing about the experience. “See, you liked it. If you tell anyone, they’ll know you’re gay.” Lanning affirms that, “The stigma of homosexuality … greatly increase[s] the likelihood the victim may deny … the sexual activity.” The child is not entirely wrong to fear being identified as homosexual. The world has accepted the lie that desires, regardless of where they come from, define sexuality.

Someone needs to help the boy’s heart understand, “your body responded exactly the way it’s supposed to when it’s stimulated. It doesn’t mean you’re gay.” Further, the boy must come to understand that even though he continues to be attracted to others with characteristics similar to his abuser, that doesn’t make him gay. Redemptive ministries and therapy, pejoratively called “conversion therapy,” do this work. This gives the boy his free will back.

Efforts to address unwanted same-sex attractions focus not on “trying to be straight,” but on abuse and other common root issues. These include defensive detachment from one’s same-sex parent, emotional wounds, lies, vows, and enmeshments. Militant LGBT-identifying individuals forbid others from seeing the statistical association between root issues and same-sex struggles, and they vilify anyone who’d dare help others address them.

Many would-be compassionate people have exchanged the necessary insights to care for those facing same-sex attractions (SSA) with a voice that mocks the redemptive work of God and shortchanges the fullness of the Gospel’s transforming power.

I plead with you, don’t bind victims to the circumstances of their childhood for life. Don’t be an accomplice of an abuser. Become resourceful by helping people connect with redemptive care through redemptive ministries and therapy available to those facing these intense struggles.