So. Baptists on sex abuse, Ill. abortion, Nigeria genocide

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

So. Baptists move to take action on sexual abuse

In their annual meeting this week, Southern Baptists spent much of the two days tackling the sexual abuse crisis prevalent in their churches.

In addition to panel discussions and prayers of repentance, the Southern Baptist Convention voted to amend their constitution to expel churches that display a wanton disregard for sexual abuse, give the Credentials Committee the power to investigate abuse complaints, and approve a resolution condemning “all forms of sexual abuse” and affirming the need to “defend abuse victims.”

All SBC churches have also been called to go through a curriculum on abuse awareness, prevention and care.

“Father, forgive us of our negligence, our lovelessness, our fear, sometimes greed or pride or ignorance or selfishness, any other motive that has caused us to be silent or complacent or passive when we should have been vocal and active.” — J. D. Greear, SBC president

Just ahead of the SBC meeting, The Village Church in Texas, led by prominent pastor Matt Chandler, was accused of mishandling the sex abuse of a minor. Read Chandler’s response.

Illinois’ new abortion law is ‘extreme,’ pro-lifers say

Illinois became the latest state to enact a bill that allows for late-term abortion.

The Reproductive Health Act, signed by Gov. JB Pritzker this week, establishes a fundamental right to have an abortion, removes all rights from the unborn, repeals the Partial-Birth Abortion Ban Act and legalizes abortion at any point in the pregnancy to protect the “health of the patient” — with “health” broadly defined.

“The governor and the Democratic supermajorities who fast-tracked this legislation have created a new ‘death penalty’ in Illinois, with no possibility of appeal, for viable unborn preemies.” — Peter Breen, vice president of Thomas More Society

Also this week, the Waskom City Council in Texas passed an ordinance to prevent abortion providers from conducting business in their jurisdiction.

Nigerian Christians plead for help amid Fulani massacres

Several Nigerian Christians were in the U.S. this week to report the massacres of their tribes at the hands of Fulani radicals.

“There is a genocide going on. Every morning we wake up to different stories.” — Alheri Magaji, daughter of the current leader of the Adara Chiefdom

Fulani violence has escalated over the last year with thousands of Christians killed across Nigeria.

Nigerian Christians are pleading with the global community for help.

Meanwhile, the mother of Leah Sharibu, who was kidnapped by Boko Haram last year, is also asking for help from the U.S. government to secure her release.

Colorado baker Jack Phillips faces third lawsuit

Jack Phillips of Masterpiece Cakeshop is being sued for the third time over his refusal to make certain cakes — in this case, a transgender one.

This is the second time Autumn Scardina is taking legal action against Phillips. Earlier, Scardina had filed a complaint through the state but Colorado agreed to drop the case in March.

Last year, in Phillips' first legal fight, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the baker over his refusal to make a same-sex wedding cake.

Listen to CP’s latest podcast where two men who identified as homosexuals talk about their journeys in finding wholeness in Christ.

Pray for

The families of at least 19 people who were killed by gunmen in Burkina Faso

Christians in China who continue to face imprisonment

New releases

Books:

Oh, Goodness: If everything in our lives we knew to be good was gone, would we still say God is good? by Maria Hatch-Bowersock

Growing in Godliness: A Teen Girl's Guide to Maturing in Christ by Lindsey Carlson