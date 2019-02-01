Weekly briefing: Abortion while in labor, Polar Vortex, feminists and transgender horrors

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Abortion during labor

On the heels of a new law in New York that allows abortion up to birth, Democrats in other states have been pushing for similar legislation. But what caused a major firestorm this week were the words of Virginia Del. Kathy Tran as she proposed an abortion bill.

When asked if her bill would allow an abortion even when the pregnant woman is dilating and about to give birth, Tran said, “My bill would allow that, yes.”

Her remarks left many in shock. But the shock was doubled when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam defended the bill and suggested what some interpreted as support for infanticide.

Calling it “morally repugnant,” Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said he plans to push for legislation that would protect babies born alive.

“If you can’t say that it’s wrong to leave babies to die after birth, get the hell out of public office.” — Sasse

Here are six other states that already allow abortion up to birth.

Polar Vortex grips millions

Temperatures dropped to the lowest that parts of the Midwest and Northeast have seen in decades this week. It was colder than Antarctica and Alaska in some cities, including Chicago. Wind chill temperatures reached minus 66 degrees Fahrenheit in Minnesota.

At least 12 people have died due to the record cold.

Christian nonprofits have opened their doors to protect people from freezing to death.

“We want to make sure they know it’s Jesus watching over them, and Jesus is the reason we do this.” — House of Restoration Community Outreach Director Lucy Gomez

Asia Bibi finally free to leave Pakistan

Pakistan’s Supreme Court upheld the acquittal of Asia Bibi, three months after their initial decision. The Christian mother, who has been living in hiding as Muslims across the country have continued to call for her death, is now free to leave the country.

Canada has offered asylum to Bibi and her family and there are some unconfirmed reports that she has already moved to an undisclosed location in the North American country.

Meanwhile, human rights groups have called on Pakistan to repeal its blasphemy laws, which have often been used to persecute Christians and those of other minority faiths.

Feminists expose horrors of transgender treatments

Unable to find a liberal organization that would host them, a group of radical feminists, a former trans-identified male and a lesbian spoke at a conservative think tank this week to warn the public about the real stories of children being medicalized and transitioned to the opposite sex.

"My once beautiful daughter is now 19 years old, homeless, bearded, in extreme poverty, sterilized, not receiving mental health services, extremely mentally ill, and planning a radial forearm phalloplasty, a surgical procedure that removes part of her arm to construct a fake penis” — anonymous mother

The group made it clear that speaking out against transgender ideology meant risking their jobs and the possibility of losing friends and even family.

Pray for

The family of a California pastor who committed suicide

Those affected by the Polar Vortex

