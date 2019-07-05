Weekly briefing: Amazon censorship, detention centers, Norman Geisler death

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Amazon removes Joseph Nicolosi books

Amazon has permanently removed from its website books by Joseph Nicolosi, the late clinical psychologist who was often referred to as the "father of conversion therapy.”

LGBT activists had petitioned the online retail giant to stop selling books that promote gay “cures.”

Amazon also disallowed Catholic attorney David A. Robinson from selling his book on the platform in which he shares his personal story of leaving homosexuality.

Michael Brown, host of the Line of Fire radio program, called it a “frightening” move and wonders if the Bible is next to be banned.

Some evangelicals slam media “misinformation” on border detention centers

Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, and James Dobson, founder of Focus on the Family, slammed the media for spreading “misinformation” about the conditions at Customs and Border Protection facilities.

The two evangelical advisers to President Donald Trump separately visited an immigration detention center in Texas and both noted that the migrants, especially the children, were being treated humanely.

“We did not see cages, locked doors, filthy facilities. These agents were professional. They were conscientious. They were caring. They were giving themselves in a way that showed that these kids mattered.” — Eddie Rentz, vice president of compassion for NHCLC

Apologist Norman Geisler dies

Apologist and theology professor Norman Geisler has passed away at age 86 over undisclosed health issues.

Geisler often participated in academic debates and wrote extensively on topics like creation and evolution, humanistic ethics, sexual morality, and the existence of God.

“If they ever construct a Christian apologists’ Mount Rushmore, they would unquestionably start with Dr. Geisler’s visage.” — Richard Land, president of Southern Evangelical Seminary

3 American children removed from home by Norway’s child services

Three U.S.-born children were taken from their home in Norway and placed in foster care after the parents were accused of “child mistreatment,” which they denied.

The removal occurred less than a year after the family moved from Atlanta, Georgia.

“This was shocking to me to be in jail for the first time in my life for something that I have not committed.” — Natalya Shutakova, mother

UK gender clinic sees increase in girls, younger children

Approximately three-quarters of children seeking medical assistance to transition genders at the Tavistock clinic in London were girls. Fifty-four percent of patients referred to the clinic were 14 or younger.

“If denying 'gender identity' really did cause suicide, why are suicide rates of young people, especially girls, dramatically increasing, at this time when they are finally able to be their ‘authentic selves’?” — Venice Allan, spokesperson for the U.K. group Standing for Women

Pray for

The family of Texas youth pastor Ryan Carlisle, who died at 38

New releases

Books:

J-Curve: Dying and Rising With Jesus in Everyday Life by Paul E. Miller (June 30)

Against God and Nature: The Doctrine of Sin by Thomas H. McCall (June 25)