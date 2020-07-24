Weekly briefing: Christians urged to vote, revival in Calif., NY Planned Parenthood dumps founder

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Christians for, against Trump appeal to voters ahead of election

Efforts urging Christians to vote in November are underway as groups like My Faith Votes and Republican Voters Against Trump appeal to believers.

Our Church Votes was launched to activate Christian voters who didn’t participate in the 2016 election (an estimated 25 million).

“We recognize that Christians, God gives us passions and pursuits that may lead people one way or the other but what we are calling people to do is to vote not right/left, donkey, elephant, but the Lamb and to think about what Jesus’ principles are.” — Jason Yates, CEO of My Faith Votes

Meanwhile, Never Trump Republicans are spending $10-15 million to defeat President Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden. Their latest ad argues that Trump is “using” Christians.

‘Revival is happening’ at a beach in So. Calif.

Organizers of Saturate OC have extended their evangelism event at Huntington Beach in California until August due to the overwhelming response. Parker and Jessi Green say “revival is happening” as they see many people get baptized in the ocean.

“What we're seeing now is a return back to a gritty, raw Gospel, Jesus people movement foundation. A lot of that is in part because we can't be in our churches.” — Sean Feucht, worship artist

US continues to see surge in coronavirus cases, deaths rising

Many states have continued to see a rise in COVID-19 cases and the daily death rate has also gone up. President Trump said this week that while some parts of the country “are doing very well,” others are doing “less well.”

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.” — Trump

He encouraged Americans to socially distance and wear a mask, noting that they’ll “have an effect.”

Currently, the U.S. has more than 4 million confirmed cases and 144,954 deaths.

Trump also announced that plans to cancel the Republicans National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, saying it’s “not the right time” and that he has to protect the American people.

NY Planned Parenthood dumps founder Margaret Sanger’s name

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York announced Tuesday that it's disassociating from its founder, Margaret Sanger, for her “racist legacy” and view on eugenics.

But pro-lifers say the abortion provider is continuing Sanger’s legacy.

“The evil that Margaret Sanger started when she founded Planned Parenthood 100 years ago pales in comparison to the atrocities the corporation does today. Every day, Planned Parenthood kills 900 babies.” — Lila Rose, founder of Live Action

COVID-19 making orphan crisis worse; Christians urged to help

