Weekly briefing: George Floyd's death, Jon Steingard leaves faith, Trump's order against social media censorship

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

George Floyd’s death sparks outrage, protests nationwide

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man who begged for his life as a police officer kept his knee pinned to Floyd’s neck, sparked national outrage this week, with protests turning violent over the last few days.

Influential Christians were among those who expressed their heartache and horror after a video of Floyd’s last moments circulated online.

“Sick to my stomach after watching video of police taking the life of #GeorgeFloyd I’m sure some say ‘well, you need to see the whole video.’ But context won’t change what I feel deep in my spirit right now. What I just saw is WRONG and EVIL on every level.” — Christian artist Matthew West

President Donald Trump asked the FBI and Department of Justice to expedite an investigation into Floyd’s death.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, who was fired along with three others, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.

Read: Why speaking out against the killing of George Floyd is a pro-life issue

Christian artists, bandmates respond to Jon Steingard renouncing faith

After Jon Steingard, frontman for the Christian band Hawk Nelson, declared that he no longer believes in God, Christian artists and his fellow bandmates offered encouragement and messages of love.

Seventh Day Slumber, Tenth Avenue North and Jeremy Camp said they were here for him. Hawk Nelson bandmates said, “God is still for Jon.”

“WE are called to Love one another unconditionally, as God loves us. We should also encourage and challenge one another in our Faith, seeking truth.” — Hawk Nelson

Trump signs executive order to punish social media censorship

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday urging federal agencies to hold social media companies accountable for censoring political viewpoints.

He called out platforms like Twitter, saying they are not neutral when they engage in “editorial decisions” to edit, suppress or ban content.

The order comes as many Christian individuals and organizations voiced concerns about their posts being censored.

Ill. eases restrictions on religious services after churches appeal to Supreme Court

Days after two Illinois churches asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an injunction so that they can hold services on Pentecost Sunday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker eased restrictions to allow in-person worship services at 25% capacity, or a 100-person maximum.

The new guidelines come after the city of Chicago sent letters to three churches, threatening to temporarily close them if they continued to gather more than 10 people for worship.

Interview

Sports co. loses millions during pandemic, owners trust God and launch new business

Pray for

Families of those killed in attacks by Islamic rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo

New releases

Albums:

Revival’s in the Air by Bethel Music (May 29)

Change (live) by Bright City (May 29)

Books:

Rod Carew: One Tough Out: Fighting Off Life's Curveballs by Rod Carew with Jaime Aron (May 12)

Adoption Through the Rearview Mirror: Learning from Stories of Heartache and Hope by Karen Springs (May 21)