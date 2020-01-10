Weekly briefing: Kidnapped pastor pleads for help, PTC’s warning to parents, Planned Parenthood breaks abortion record

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Boko Haram kidnaps pastor, releases video of his plea for help

A pastor abducted by a faction of the radical Islamic extremist group Boko Haram during a raid in the Adamawa state of Nigeria has issued a plea for help in a video released by the terrorist group.

The Nigeria-based extremist group known for terrorizing the Lake Chad region released a video showing the Rev. Lawan Andimi pleading for his release.

Andimi is head of the Christian Association in Adamawa state and was declared missing last Thursday following a raid in the town of Michika.

“I have never been discouraged because of all conditions that one finds himself is in the hand of God,” — The Rev. Lawan Andimi

India refuses to let American pastor leave country following arrest

An American pastor who’s been detained in India for three months without charge has been prohibited from leaving the country.

Pastor Bryan Nerren, the head of International House of Prayer Ministries in Shelbyville, Tennessee, was arrested for not declaring money he was traveling with despite not being given any forms to fill out to declare the funds and pay a mandatory duty fee. He was jailed for six days in October and then released on bail but has been barred from leaving the country.

The pastor was scheduled to have a court hearing on Thursday but it was postponed.

Planned Parenthood reports record-breaking abortion numbers

Planned Parenthood performed a record-breaking number of abortions last year as it continues to receive millions in taxpayer funding.

The company’s 2018-2019 annual report shows that its clinics performed 345,672 abortions in 2018, the highest number in recent years, and a 4% increase from 2017.

Over the past decade, the organization saw a nearly 7% rise in abortions performed from 2008 to 2018. The business now performs 40% of all abortions in the U.S.

Hollywood is directly marketing its most explicit content to kids

Parents have good reason to be concerned about the shows their children are watching on TV and streaming services, Parents Television Council President Tim Winter told The Christian Post.

PTC has noticed a growing and “pervasive” trend of media giants marketing explicit content to teens and preteens.

These shows include HBO’s “Euphoria,” which focuses on a drug-addicted teenager; Hulu’s “PEN15,” and Netflix’s shows “Sex Education” and “Big Mouth.”

“It has never been more difficult as a parent to monitor your children's media consumption then right now, today.” — Tim Winter

Pray for

Residents of Puerto Rico as they recover from Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake

New releases

Movies:

Just Mercy starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson

Album:

Master's Voice Solace (Jan. 10)

Books:

Living in Bonus Time by Alec Hill (Jan. 7)

Longing for Revival by James Choung and Ryan Pfeiffer (Jan. 14)