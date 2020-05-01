Weekly briefing: Layoffs, pro-life activists must pay over $1.2M, pandemic impacting missions

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Christian groups announce layoffs; reduced giving in churches

As unemployment claims have soared past 30 million in the U.S., Christian groups and businesses have announced budget cuts and layoffs.

Due to a steep decline in revenue amid coronavirus shutdowns, LifeWay Christian Resources expects to cut $25-$30 million of recurring expenses from their operating budget, reduce staff, halt new hiring, and suspend salary raises.

In the U.K., the humanitarian organization Christian Aid said it will furlough about one-fifth of its staff and cut wages of those still employed.

A majority of pastors in the U.S., meanwhile, said giving has decreased.

“For pastors and church staff, there will be difficult days ahead as more church families are laid off or experience reduced incomes.” — Brian Kluth, Bless Your Pastor campaign

Judge orders pro-life activists to pay over $1.2M to Planned Parenthood

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick of the Northern District of California ruled that a group of pro-life activists who were behind a series of undercover videos taken at Planned Parenthood facilities and abortion conferences are liable for more than $1.2 million in damages.

Those found liable include David Daleiden of Center for Medical Progress and Troy Newman of Operation Rescue.

The federal judge also barred them from attending Planned Parenthood events.

How COVID-19 is impacting global missions

Former missionaries and missions experts said there is a “slump” in midterm missions (which last one to four years) and medical missions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, with short-term missions mostly at a pause currently, they suggested it could negatively impact missions in the long term.

Biden denies sexual assault claims

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden denied allegations of sexual assault made by former staffer Tara Reade.

In his first public response to the claims, Biden said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” ”I'm saying unequivocally: it never, never happened.”

His response comes as more sources have come out in support of Reade’s claims.

“Porn is by far the greatest cancer ever to the church.” — McDowell

Pray for

Families of those killed in Cameroon massacre

Jang Moon Seok, who was kidnapped and is being detained in a North Korean prison

