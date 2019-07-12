Weekly briefing: Man dies after feeding tube removed, Amazon pulls more books, court lets abortion funding ban stand

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

French man dies after feeding tube removed

Vincent Lambert, who was in a vegetative state for over 10 years after a car accident, died Thursday in France after his feeding tube was removed.

Doctors at Reims Hospital had begun removing life support last week after France’s highest appeals court allowed doctors to do so.

Lambert’s parents, who are Catholic, were in a years-long battle to keep him alive while his wife and some of his siblings argued that he should be allowed to die.

Amazon pulls books by former homosexuals

Days after Amazon stopped selling books by the late Joseph Nicolosi, a prominent practitioner of reparative therapy, the online retail giant also removed the works of two authors who formerly identified as gay.

Joe Dallas’ Desires in Conflict: Hope for Men Who Struggle with Sexual Identity and Anne Paulk's book, Restoring Sexual Identity: Hope for Women Who Struggle with Same-Sex Attraction, are no longer available on Amazon.

"Amazon's decision is no surprise since today's culture is caving to the goals of the LGBTQ political movement, which have always included the silencing [of] any disapproval of homosexuality.” — Joe Dallas

Court rules in favor of abortion funding ban

The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has again affirmed that a Trump administration rule barring abortion providers from receiving family planning funds under Title X can take effect.

Multiple lawsuits had been filed after the Department of Health and Human Services announced in February that it finalized a federal rule banning Title X funding of abortion.

“Abortion is not family planning. This rule draws a bright line between family planning and abortion.” — National Right to Life President Carol Tobias

State Dept. launches Commission on Unalienable Rights

The U.S. State Department launched a Commission on Unalienable Rights amid concerns that human rights discourse is being hijacked for other purposes.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that international human rights agencies have “drifted from their original mission” and that some human rights claims “have come into tension with one another.”

The commission consists of human rights experts, philosophers, and activists, including those from various political parties. They have been tasked to re-examine how to determine whether something is a human right and to advise Pompeo on human rights grounded in the nation’s founding principles and the principles of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Christianity declines to lowest proportion in Britain

The proportion of Brits who identify as Christian has reached its lowest point in over three decades of polling, according to the 36th annual British Social Attitudes report.

Only 38% identify as Christian (down from 66% in 1983) and 52% said they do not belong to any religion (up from 31% in 1983).

“To put it another way, religious decline in Britain is generational; people tend to be less religious than their parents, and on average their children are even less religious than they are.” — British Social Attitudes report

Pray for

Kirbyjon Caldwell who has cancer

Victims of a bombing outside a church in Syria

