Weekly briefing: Pastor suicide, Syria churches targeted, Norway CPS ruling

Young megacurch pastor Jarrid Wilson commits suicide

Pastor Jarrid Wilson, 30, of Harvest Christian Fellowship in Riverside, California, died on Monday. Pastor Greg Laurie, who leads Harvest, announced the shocking news, saying Wilson took his own life.

Wilson had been open about his struggles with depression. He and his wife, Juli, founded an outreach called Anthem of Hope to help others who were dealing with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

Laurie reflected on Wilson’s life in a special message this week and assured that the young pastor, who trusted in Jesus, is in Heaven.

“When you stand before God, you won’t be judged by the last thing you did before you died, you’ll be judged by the last thing Jesus did before He died.” — Greg Laurie

Meanwhile, a fellow pastor and friend, Adam Weber of Sioux Falls, carried on Wilson’s message, telling Christians “it’s OK” to admit they’re struggling and that it doesn’t make them a bad Christian. He also urged them to seek help and know that their lives matter.

Over 124 churches attacked in Syria since start of civil war

A new report by Syrian Network for Human Rights revealed that there have been at least 124 attacks against churches in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011.

The report finds that the Syrian regime “bears the primary responsibility” for just over 60% of the “targeting of places of Christian places of worship in Syria.”

“The Syrian regime has always invoked positive slogans painting itself as ‘protector,’ but on the ground, it has done the opposite.” —SNHR Chairman Fadel Abdul Ghany

Top court rules against Norway CPS after it removed son from family

The grand chamber of the European Court of Human Rights in France ruled 13 to 4 that the Norwegian CPS agency known as Barnevernet infringed on Trude Lobben and her son’s rights to family life when it removed the son at three weeks old.

After being removed from Lobben’s custody in 2008, the child was adopted by a foster family in 2011.

The court said that the Barnevernet did not provide adequate examination into Lobben’s parenting skills or adequate analysis to back up its claim that the child was vulnerable and that adoption was in his best interest.

Pastors converge in Washington, D.C., for Exponential Conference

The Exponential conference, designed to equip church leaders, was held this week.

