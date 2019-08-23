Weekly briefing: Planned Parenthood funding, migrant children, Sing!

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Planned Parenthood exits Title X federal program

Planned Parenthood announced this week that it is exiting the Title X federal family planning program over a new rule enacted by the Trump administration preventing clinics that receive federal funds from referring patients for abortion.

Pro-life groups say Planned Parenthood’s withdrawal reveals that it prioritizes abortion over health care.

“The Protect Life Rule does not reduce family planning funding by a single dollar, it simply directs taxpayer funding to family planning providers who stay out of the abortion business.” — Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List

Migrant families to face longer detention under new rule

The Departments of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services unveiled a new rule this week that would allow for undocumented migrant children to be detained without limit in immigration detention facilities.

Previously, a 20-day limit had been set on the detention of migrant children.

DHS said the new rule would allow families to be kept together and be treated with dignity.

Some faith groups have spoken out in opposition, arguing that children should not be detained for long periods of time.

Another Drag Queen Story Hour reader has criminal record

Parents found that David Lee Richardson, who goes by the drag name "Miss Kitty Litter" and has been participating in Drag Queen Story Hour events for the Austin Public Library System over the past year, has a criminal record for prostitution.

The group Mass Resistance posted evidence of Richardson’s criminal history and also highlighted his social media posts alluding to “homosexual sex, sado-masochism, and other repulsive behaviors.”

"The question is: Why are these men dressed in women's underwear and drag wanting greater access to children?" — Jon Uhler, a licensed professional counselor

Last year, two men charged with sexually assaulting a child were allowed to read to children at a library in Houston.

Over 13,000 gather to focus on the importance of congregational singing

The Sing! 2019 Getty Music Worship Conference drew over 13,000 people in Nashville this week as prominent speakers John Piper, Joni Eareckson Tada and Don Carson emphasized the importance of congregational singing and the theology behind it.

"There is nothing more powerful than us hearing the human voices speak the truths to each other in song.” —Mark Dever, lead pastor of Capitol Hill Baptist Church, said at Sing!

Worship artists featured at the event included Keith and Kristyn Getty, Shane & Shane and Matt Boswell.

