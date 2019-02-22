Weekly briefing: SBC, Catholic Church take action against sex abuse; genocide victim; airlines

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

SBC moves to take action against sex abuse

Southern Baptist Convention leaders began taking action steps in response to widespread sexual abuse in churches.

At an executive committee meeting this week, SBC President J. D. Greear proposed 10 calls to action, which include cutting ties with churches that have a “wanton disregard” for sexual abuse, creating a registry of offenders, and reviewing and strengthening abuse policies.

"It is time for change. The world is watching … If we do not get this right, our churches will not be a safe place for the lost." — Greear

Pope Francis leads sex abuse summit

Across the Atlantic, dealing with their own longstanding problem of sex abuse by clergy, leaders of the Roman Catholic Church came together for a summit focused on how to end the “evil.”

Pope Francis recommended a 21-point plan, which includes having priests and bishops guilty of sexual abuse against minors leave the ministry, supporting victims toward complete recovery, requiring psychological evaluations of candidates for the priesthood and formulating mandatory codes of conduct for clergy, staff and volunteers “to outline appropriate boundaries in personal relationships.”

“The holy People of God looks to us, and expects from us not simple and predictable condemnations, but concrete and effective measures to be undertaken. We need to be concrete.” — Pope Francis

Rwanda genocide and living out forgiveness

This year marks the 25th year since the Rwandan Genocide, in which some 1 million people were killed.

Our reporter, Samuel Smith, is currently in the East African country with World Vision and reported on the testimony of a Christian mother, whose baby was murdered and whose hand was chopped off.

Today, she is friends with the man who committed the atrocity and her life is a true testimony to the power of forgiveness.

"Because of our Christian faith, we started the process of forgiving before we knew who did it.” — Alice Mukarurinda

Airlines to allow ‘unspecified’ gender

Leading U.S. carries, including Alaska, Southwest and United Airlines, will soon allow customers to pick “unspecified” and “undisclosed” when choosing a gender option.

Airlines for America, which represents the carriers, said it values “diversity and inclusion” and that the move is meant to “accommodate” all travelers.

The additional gender options are slated to appear this summer.

