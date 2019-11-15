Weekly briefing: School shooting, jury rules against Daleiden, baby's life support extended for now

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Shooting at Calif. high school leaves 2 dead

A student opened fire at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday, killing two classmates and injuring three others.

Suspect Nathaniel Berhow, 16, shot himself in the head and is currently in critical condition.

“Please join me in keeping these families in your hearts and prayers. Today’s events took the life of their children; words are utterly inadequate when we think about their loss.” — Deputy Superintendent Mike Kuhlman

Jury rules against Daleiden, awards Planned Parenthood $870K in punitive damages

A California jury has found pro-life activist David Daleiden and his group the Center for Medical Progress liable for their undercover videos exposing actions of Planned Parenthood, ordering the pro-life activists to pay the abortion provider $870,000 in punitive damages.

CMP called Friday's decision a "black eye" to the First Amendment and plans to appeal.

“We intend to seek vindication for David on appeal. His investigation into criminal activity by America’s largest abortion provider utilized standard investigative journalism techniques, those applied regularly by news outlets across the country.” — Peter Breen, attorney with Thomas More Society

Erdogan vows to protect Christians in Syria

Amid criticism over Turkey’s military operation in Northeastern Syria, Turkey President Tayyip Recep Erdogan assured on Wednesday that Christians are receiving humanitarian aid.

He also said he has plans to restore churches that have been destroyed.

Turkey’s offensive was launched last month after President Donald Trump announced a pullback of U.S. troops from the region.

Erdogan was at the White House this week amid public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against Trump.

Parents given 10 more days to keep 9-month-old on life support

A judge has ordered Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, to keep a 9-month-old baby on a ventilator to help her breathe after the hospital wanted to take her off life support.

Tinslee Lewis has been on a ventilator since July after being born premature with a rare heart defect called Ebstein's anomaly. Doctors maintain that the child's condition cannot be reversed.

Tinslee’s family has until Nov. 22 to find another hospital that will admit the baby.

In case you missed it

Read our feature on a disabled pastor in Mexico who is leading unreached people to Jesus

Interview with Dolly Parton

Pray for

Pastor Tony Evans’ wife, Lois, who has cancer and is “resting on the supernatural”

Family of Father Hovsep Petoian and his father, who were killed by terrorists in northeastern Syria

New releases

Albums:

A Different Song by Donnie McClurkin (Nov. 15)

Without Words: Genesis by Bethel Music (Nov. 15)

Books:

Against the Darkness: The Doctrine of Angels, Satan, and Demons by Graham A. Cole (Nov. 12)

Truth Matters, Life Matters More: The Unexpected Beauty of an Authentic Christian Life by Hank Hanegraaff (Nov. 12)