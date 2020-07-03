Weekly briefing: Supreme Court on abortion, evangelical channel in Israel pulled, Seattle's CHOP dismantled

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Supreme Court strikes down La. abortion clinic law, ban on public aid to religious schools

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at a hospital within 30 miles of where they perform the procedure.

Pro-lifers denounced the decision as “another disappointment,” arguing that it ignores safety concerns for women.

On Thursday, the high court tossed out rulings against Indiana laws requiring abortion clinic staff to show mothers an ultrasound image of their baby before an abortion is scheduled to be performed, and another requiring parental notification before an abortion is performed on an underage girl. The cases go back to the appeals court for review.

In another decision, the Supreme Court ruled that religious schools can qualify for a state tax credit program even when the state constitution explicitly bans public aid to religious entities.

“A State need not subsidize private education. But once a State decides to do so, it cannot disqualify some private schools solely because they are religious.” — Chief Justice John Roberts

Israel pulls plug on GOD TV channel

Israel has asked the U.S.-based evangelical Christian station GOD TV to halt broadcasting, claiming that its channel, Shelanu, is trying to evangelize Jews.

Ron Cantor, God TV regional director in Israel, said they were clear from the start when getting a seven-year license about what they would be airing.

“From the first day we met with HOT (Israeli cable television provider), it was very clear what we wanted to broadcast: Messianic Jews sharing their faith in Yeshua in a variety of ways, from interviews, to music, to personal stories. And that’s what we do to this day.” — Cantor

Nigeria could be next Rwanda, Darfur: advocates

A genocide expert and former Congressman Frank Wolf have warned that violence being committed against Christians in Nigeria and the U.S. government’s “failed” response to it could lead to another genocide like the ones that occurred in Rwanda and Darfur.

“When the world and the U.S. ignored genocide in Rwanda, hundreds of thousands of people died. History, I believe, is repeating itself.” — Wolf

Seattle’s CHOP dismantled after 2 teens killed

After more than three weeks, Seattle police and the FBI began dismantling the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone on Wednesday after two teenagers were killed.

Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the order to clear the zone, which has been the scene of several reported robberies, rapes and shootings.

On Monday, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a vehicle.

“I support peaceful demonstrations. Black Lives Matter, and I too want to help propel this movement toward meaningful change in our community. But enough is enough. The CHOP has become lawless and brutal.” — Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best

