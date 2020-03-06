Weekly briefing: Tornadoes ravage Tennessee, Supreme Court hears abortion case, coronavirus spreads in US

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Tornadoes ravage Nashville, kill dozens

At least 25 people died after two tornadoes devastated Middle Tennessee, including Nashville, this week.

Many Christian artists who reside in Nashville posted reactions and photos, expressing heartache as well as a resolve to rebuild together.

Along with the aid of churches and charities, residents have been quick to help out their neighbors and volunteer to clean up and help the state recover.

Supreme Court hears first abortion case with Trump’s appointees

The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments this week surrounding a Louisiana law that requires abortion clinics to have admitting privileges to local hospitals. It’s the court’s first major abortion case since President Donald Trump appointed two justices.

“We know that it's all going to come down to the pro-life movement for the 2020 election, that we are very close to achieving our phase one goal of reversing Roe, sending the decision back to the states where we will then fight state by state to make abortion illegal as well as unthinkable.” — Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America

The court is expected to make a decision on the constitutionality of the law by the end of June. The case is June Medical Services v. Russo.

Coronavirus cases surpass 100,000; more than 225 in US

As the number of coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 worldwide and 225 in the U.S., President Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to fight the outbreak, with funds going toward research and vaccine development as well as response efforts.

More states have confirmed persons who tested positive for COVID-19. Schools, businesses and churches are taking measures to prevent the coronavirus from spreading by closing doors or avoiding close contact.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was mocked by some for praying with the coronavirus task force. You can read responses to the criticism here and here.

Commentary on the implications of the coronavirus can be found here, here and here.

Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins big, Bernie Sanders still strong

Joe Biden took the lead in the Democratic presidential primaries following Super Tuesday, when voters in 14 states and one U.S. territory went to the polls.

Most of the candidates have now dropped out of the race, leaving Biden, Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard — who is far behind the leading two.

Viral TikTok videos show teens laughing during abortion, drag queen performing for young girl

Two TikTok videos have gone viral in recent weeks. One shows a teen girl laughing and having fun as she is about to undergo her second abortion.

"Our ability to be cruel is endless. When society celebrates abortion, should we be surprised to see this kind of cruelty? My heart breaks for this little helpless baby, killed on camera, his young mother joking about it. And it breaks for her, who will live with this all her life.” — Lila Rose, founder of Live Action

Another shows a drag performer suggestively dancing in front of a young girl while adults clap and smile as they watch.

Both videos have sparked outrage.

Listen to CP’s latest podcast: Former Mormon on the burden to live the ‘perfect’ ‘Christian’ life

Pray for

Christians in northeastern Kenya, who have been threatened by al-Shabaab to leave

New releases

Albums:

All Glory (Live) by Phil King (March 6)

Roar (Live from Passion 2020) by Passion (March 6)

Books:

Enough about Me: Find Lasting Joy in the Age of Self by Jen Oshman (March 3)

Saving Christianity?: The Danger in Undermining Our Faith — and What You Can Do about It by Michael Youssef (March 3)