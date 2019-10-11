Weekly briefing: Turkey invades Syria, Supreme Court hears LGBT cases, aborted babies found in car

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Turkey begins military offensive in Syria after US withdrawal

Tens of thousands of Syrians have been forced to flee their homes this week as Turkey began its offensive against Kurdish rebels, who had been backed by the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State.

President Donald Trump withdrew U.S. troops despite opposition from many, including evangelicals, who argue that religious minorities would be exposed and that it could trigger the resurgence of ISIS.

The nonprofit In Defense of Christians said reliable sources on the ground confirmed that towns with large Christian populations are being targeted and three Christians, along with others, have died so far.

Trump said the U.S. does not endorse the attack and noted that he’s holding the country to the commitment that it will protect civilians.

Supreme Court hears arguments in LGBT discrimination cases

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday in three cases that could set important precedents about whether federal civil rights protections on the basis of sex also guarantee legal protections on the basis of gender identity and sexual orientation.

The three cases involve people who claim to have been fired because they are gay or identify as transgender. This is the first time the high court is taking up a transgender rights case.

The high court’s four liberal and five conservative justices seemed divided on whether to extend sex discrimination protections to LGBT persons.

“The Supreme Court’s decision could significantly affect people who wish to live out the Christian belief that God creates us male and female.” — Maureen Collins, Alliance Defending Freedom

Aborted babies’ remains found in abortionist’s car

In addition to the over 2,200 aborted babies found in the home of abortionist Ulrich Klopfer, who died last month, another 165 were recovered from the trunk of Klopfer’s car in Indiana this week.

The remains were preserved and packaged.

Pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List is calling on Congress to pass the Dignity for Aborted Children Act, which would require abortion providers to have the remains buried or cremated.

NFL linebacker wins appeal of ‘Man of God’ headband fine

New Orleans Saints Linebacker Demario Davis won his appeal of a $7,017 fine imposed on him by the National Football League for wearing a “Man of God” headband during a game.

NFL players are not allowed to display any “personal messages” unless the message is approved in advance.

After winning the appeal, Davis said he would donate the money to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Here’s CP’s coverage of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission's Caring Well Conference, which addressed sexual abuse in churches.

Beth Moore answers: Does complementarian theology cause abuse within the Church?

7 tragic myths about sexual abuse: JD Greear

Survivors of sexual abuse share their stories

In case you missed it: CP’s exclusive interview with Lynsi Snyder, owner of In-N-Out Burger

Pray for:

6 Christian schoolgirls and 2 staff members who were kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria

Civilians and religious minorities in Syria

New releases

Albums:

Awake by Hillsong Worship (Oct. 11)

Freewill Offering by Clay Crosse (Oct. 11)

Books:

The New Testament in Seven Sentences: A Small Introduction to a Vast Topic by Gary M. Burge (Oct. 8)

When to Walk Away: Finding Freedom from Toxic People by Gary Thomas (Oct. 8)