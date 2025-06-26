Home Books Candace Cameron Bure's new devotional helps women feeling spiritually stuck find joy

In a culture inundated with fleeting distractions and mounting pressures, Candace Cameron Bure wants readers to rediscover joy and strength through presence with God, with Scripture, and with the sometimes messy, often sacred reality of daily life.

"Devotionals are such practical ways, in very small steps, to just reconnect with God," the 49-year-old actress, author and producer told The Christian Post about her new book 100 Days of Joy and Strength: A Daily Devotional Journey. "I cling to these two words because the joy of the Lord is my strength — that comes from Nehemiah 8:10."

The outspoken Christian has long been a familiar face to American audiences, whether as D.J. Tanner on "Full House," a co-host on "The View" or a leading lady in dozens of Hallmark and Great American Family films.

But with this latest devotional, Bure steps into a different kind of spotlight as a guide to women navigating the quiet, difficult moments of life that often go unseen.

"This book is for people who feel alone in their struggles," she said. "Life gives us challenges every day. It really is an encouragement to be able to just reset, renew our focus, and remind ourselves that God is with us. He never leaves us. He hears everything we talk to Him about."

A mother of three, Bure understands firsthand the seasons of life many women know intimately, seasons that can sometimes feel repetitive, draining and isolating.



Reflecting on her own experience stepping away from a thriving acting career to be a stay-at-home mom for a decade, she recalled a difficult but defining period.



"That was a season in my life that I really had to find the joy in. As much as I loved raising my kids, it was a very hard adjustment," she said. "You can feel shameful to admit that kind of thing … and yet that was the very season in my life where I honestly found the joy of the Lord, and He became my strength. It changed my whole perception."



Bure hopes the book meets women exactly where they are, especially those who feel like their spiritual walk is either stagnant or overwhelming. Each devotion includes a short reflection, an anchoring Scripture, and space to reflect, along with tools she hopes will help women re-engage with God in ways that feel sustainable.

"Whether you're parenting little ones, walking through grief, or just feeling stuck," she said, "you can open this up, spend 10 minutes a day, and be reminded of who God is."

What sets 100 Days of Joy and Strength apart from many devotionals, particularly those marketed to women, is Bure's commitment to providing substance instead of mere platitudes.

"I always want to know the why," she said. "Why do we do something? Why should we know that? It all comes back to the Bible. … If we're teaching someone something, it has to have the foundation of truth. And truth comes from the Bible."

Bure doesn't shy away from the tension between joy and hardship. In fact, the book is built around the idea that joy is not dependent on external circumstances.

"There's a big difference between happiness and joy," she explained. "Happiness does come from our circumstances. … But joy is something that comes from inside of us. It sustains and remains despite what's going on around us. That joy comes from knowing the Lord."

She described joy as having a "heavenly perspective," rooted not in daily highs and lows but in the assurance of eternity. "Despite whatever is going on, joy is very different from happiness," she said.

In April 2022, Bure was announced as the chief content officer for Great American Family. She later started her own production company, Candy Rock Entertainment. Bure's production company created "Unsung Hero," an award-winning film about the Smallbone family, which won Feature Film of the Year at the 2024 GMA Dove Awards.

Amid her busy schedule, Bure said she makes an intentional effort to spend time in Scripture every day to help foster a life steeped in joy.

"It comes down to my time with the Lord," Bure said. "It can look different every day, but I'm always prioritizing being in the Word of God. If my joy comes from the Lord, I need to know the Lord."

Her rhythm of spiritual discipline is grounded in Scripture, but she acknowledged that joy also appears in her personal life, in time spent with her husband and children, and in quiet moments at home after long stretches of work and travel.

"I'm a really hard worker, and I travel a lot, and I do all the things. So when I get to just be with my family, it gives me great joy from within … and a peace and a happiness that I do love."

Bure offered advice to younger women feeling stuck in the monotony of motherhood or the fatigue of early parenting.

"There are seasons in life," she said. "They come and go. And while you may be wishing them away in the moment, there are things in them that are so very precious that you will miss … and you'll never get them back."

Daily devotions, she emphasized, are a practical and grace-filled way to keep moving forward, especially during difficult or discouraging seasons.

"A devotional helps remind you of what God says, and it keeps you grounded in truth. One day, all of those things you're tired of doing will be gone, and you'll look back and see how precious they really were."

100 Days of Joy and Strength is intentionally accessible, Bure said, not designed as a rigorous Bible study but as an invitation to enter conversation with God and community with others.

"This is a great resource to give to a friend … even if they're nervous, they've never read the Bible, they've never done a Bible study," she said. "It's a really easy way to connect with other women, and enter into the conversation of faith and Jesus and the Bible without it being intimidating."

"I hope it gives women so much encouragement to just stay the course and remind them that they're not alone. Ever."