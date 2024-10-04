Home News Phil Wickham, CeCe Winans and Brandon Lake sweep 2024 GMA Dove Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Phil Wickham, CeCe Winans, Brandon Lake and newcomer Forrest Frank swept the 2024 Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards, an event honoring the best in Christian music, film and TV.

Wickham took home four Doves, including Worship Album of the Year, and both Lake and Winans took home three awards at the annual show hosted this year by Tauren Wells. Winans took home the night’s top honor — Artist of the Year — and won Gospel Worship Album of the Year for More Than This, as well as Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for “My Tribute (to God be the Glory).” Jonathan Smith was most awarded with seven wins including Producer of the Year.

Lake, who was nominated for 16 awards, took home Worship Recorded Song of the Year for “Praise,” Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year for Coat of Many Colors and Songwriter of the Year for "Praise," along with Elevation Worship.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Speaking to The Christian Post on the red carpet ahead of the award show, Lake, the 34-year-old worship pastor at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, said he tries to stay “in tune with the spirit” when creating music.

‘My greatest thing I can offer is my testimony,” he said. “Sometimes there's a day where I'm feeling certain things and different portions of the Bible, and I'm like, ‘I need to lean into this,’ and write a song about how the grace of God applies to me, and how I've experienced it. Some days, I like to write songs about the healing that I've seen God do, and not downplay it or water it down, but quite literally, use phrases like, ‘I've seen metal plates dissolve,’ and that's in my testimony. I've seen crazy things happen. Not to under spiritualize it, but I'm just trying to stay in tune with the Spirit, and just ask Him what He wants me to sing. And hopefully, it blesses people. I'm still learning myself.”

Newcomer Forrest Frank was awarded the coveted “New Artist of the Year,” while his song “Good Day” snagged the Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year award. The 28-year-old, who shot to fame by posting videos on social media, told CP he’s still reeling from his rapid success.

“The fact that anybody would listen to something that I make and say that's good is shocking to me,” he said. “Anything beyond that is all just a bonus. So the fact that I'm here and nominated for an award is beyond me. I think God wants it that way, so I just give Him all glory for this, and He's orchestrating my path.”

Frank told CP he feels “alive” when performing worship music, adding that he tries to “put the truth of the Gospel" in every song he pens.

“Going back to making pop music is just like, it's like air. There's no substance in it for me, personally. The fact that I get to wake up every day and worship Jesus and then just record it, and other people get to worship Jesus too. It is so fulfilling and so life-giving, and I'm here to stay," he said.

Worship music also earned some of the night’s top honors, with “Holy Forever” from Chris Tomlin, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Jason Ingram and Phil Wickham, winning Song of the Year.

Jenn Johnson, a worship pastor at Bethel Church in Redding, California, described “Holy Forever” as an “eternal song” — one that strips away focus on the self and centers entirely on God’s character.

“It doesn't have any ‘I’s’ or ‘we’s,’ it’s all about who He is. It’s a reminder for us to keep our eyes on Him and who He is,” she said.

As worship music has surged in popularity, the Johnsons reflected on its ability to meet people where they are, especially in difficult times. "I think when people are going through stuff, 'nice' or 'cool' songs don’t really work," Brian said. "Worship brings the presence of God, and that’s what people need. It’s an anchor."

“God Problems” from Maverick City Music won Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year. Artist KB took home the award for Rap/Hip-Hop Album of the Year for His Glory Alone II.

“Unsung Hero,” a film about Rebecca St. James and Joel and Luke Smallbone of For King & Country, and their life journey to become Christian recording artists, won Feature Film of the Year, beating out “Ordinary Angels,” “The Blind,” “Journey to Bethlehem” and “Sound of Freedom.”

Reflecting on the nomination, Joel shared: “We’ve spent over a decade working on music, but filmmaking is something we’ve stepped into as a family here and there. This project, with Luke producing and me playing our dad, is our first legitimate foray into the film world. It’s such a personal story, and we’re really excited. Filmmaking, for us, is all about the ensemble, our parents and the entire team coming together.”

The Smallbone brothers told CP they have been overwhelmed by the response to the film: “We wanted to do this film because so many people think they need a platform or worldly success to make an impact,” Luke said. “Our hope is that ‘Unsung Hero’ redefines success. If you want to change the world, go home and love your family. That has a lasting legacy. It gave people hope again, particularly parents who realize that what they do at home matters more than they might think.”

The duo, who walked the carpet with their wives, added that staying grounded in their faith and identity in Christ remains a priority, especially with the growing demands and temptations of the industry.

“They say a cord of three strands is not easily broken, but four is even better. It’s all about team sport — life is team sport, community, partnership, and balance. We get out of balance, just like everyone else, but we’ve stuck it out through thick and thin,” Joel said.

“I’m really proud of us. From Moria and me meeting at Luke and Courtney’s wedding 14 years ago to today, we’re better versions of ourselves because we’ve stood by each other — and that’s thanks to God and our commitment to each other.”

Other notable winners of the night included Christine D'Clario, who won Spanish Language Recorded Song of the Year for “Tantas Historias;” Ernie Haase & Signature Sound won Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Until We Fly Away” and Melvin Crispell III won Traditional Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “God Is (Radio Edit)."

Crispel told CP that when creating music, he “always starts with Scripture,” adding: “A melody can come to you and I record that melody, but then I ask myself, ‘What do I want to talk about?’ That's what leads me to Scripture, whether it's something I went through, a testimony, how does that relate to Scripture, and what is the message I want to relay through this song? That's really the catalyst for songwriting. I'm still developing as a songwriter. I've got a long way to go, but I'm grateful for the process.”

The Grammy-nominated singer said his music gives listeners a “sneak peek” into his personal worship with God.

“It’s all about knowing and remembering why you do what you do, what you were created to do, and that Jesus is at the forefront,” he said. “Every time you minister, the goal should be Jesus. Where it's an audience full of people, the audience is really Him.”

A re-broadcast of the Dove Awards will air on TBN and TBN+ on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.