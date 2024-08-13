Home News Grammy-nominated singer Rhett Walker on God's faithfulness amid teen pregnancy, life's 'potholes'

Looking back over his life, Grammy-nominated Christian artist Rhett Walker can clearly see God’s constant faithfulness, even in the “messiest moments.”

In an interview with The Christian Post, the Georgia native reflected on his rocky path to success. Though raised in the church, Walker was a troubled teen; he was kicked out of high school and found himself facing parenthood with his girlfriend, April, at just 17 years old.

Today, Rhett and April have been married for over 20 years and have four children together, and the Dove Award-winning artist just released his latest album, Days That We Dreamed Of.

“My first record came out in 2012 and that was my testimony, from teenage pregnancy to trying to figure out my senior year of high school … to getting a job, all of these things,” Walker said. “I was looking at this new record and thinking about me and her, we've been married for 20 years this past July 3 … and I was like, ‘Man, this, this has been a journey for the past 20 years.’ Just all the things that God's brought us through, all these potholes that you've driven through in life, and you're like, ‘Man, every time, He's been faithful and brought me through these things.’”

Walker, who grew up listening to ’90s country, described his latest album culmination of two decades of “life experiences and lessons learned” and inspired by a realization during a conversation with his wife.

"We were sitting on the back porch, and April said, 'We’re living in the days that we dreamed of,’” he said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, like, we really are.’ I don't think for anybody that it's just a smooth ride. Life can be hell to walk through, and some go there and back many times. … But if you really are looking at your life and what God has set up, man, these are the days that we've dreamed of.

“It's not about what your house looks like, the car that you drive, the money in your bank account. If you have a family that loves each other and is excited to see mama come home from work and daddy come home, and you're living life with each other all while looking at Jesus and trying to push forward and going, ‘God, whatever you have for us,’ that's a beautiful life.”

The album features songs about his faith, family and personal experiences. It is, he told CP, the “most ‘me’ record I’ve ever put out. … There are songs that are super vertical about Jesus, and others about our life and my kids.”

One of the standout tracks, "Young Love," celebrates enduring love and is a tribute to his relationship with April: "My relationship with my wife is the most important to me. Celebrating 20 years of marriage this past July, we’ve seen God’s hand in every aspect of our lives."

“Not everybody has a teenage pregnancy story, but a lot of people have a young love story. Maybe it's fresh out of high school, fresh out of college, or whatever it may be. But there's a way to celebrate that through the lens of, Jesus is the one that led it.”

The artist’s blend of country and Christian music has garnered wide appeal; he recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry, his song “Man On The Middle Cross” is nominated for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of The Year at this year’s Dove Awards, and his songs are played on both Christian and country radio.

He attributes this success to being true to who God has called him to be: “It’s about being who you are, who you're made to be,” he said. “I think people can read through it really quick. … I think people appreciate authenticity. The same Rhett that wrote the title track in Publix is the same Rhett you see on stage and at home. … The more you travel, the more you realize this is just one big redneck world of people that are just making their way through life and trying to love Jesus.”

"The accolades are cool, but what excites me most is connecting with people through my music," he added.

With Days That We Dreamed Of, Walker said he hopes listeners find gratitude in their own lives. "I want people to look at their environment and be thankful for their life, no matter their circumstances. This record is about life, my journey with April, and our kids. I hope it helps people see their lives through a lens of gratitude and faith."

Looking forward, Walker said he’s excited to continue making music that serves as a testament to the power of faith, the importance of family and the beauty of life’s journey, potholes and all.

“We’ve kept the pedal down, and we’re still pushing forward. I’m excited to see where the road takes us next, he said. “God is good. I woke up this morning with breath in my lungs. There's joy to be lived in."