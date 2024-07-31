Home News Top 5 nominees for 2024 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards

The Gospel Music Association has announced the nominees for the 2024 GMA Dove Awards, with a handful of artists earning over 10 nominations each.

For the past 54 years, the GMA Dove Awards have promoted and celebrated the Gospel through music, bringing together thousands of creatives and professionals within the Christian and gospel music industry.

The 55th Dove Awards, hosted by musician and artist Tauren Wells, will take place on Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Allen Arena at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event will air exclusively on TBN and TBN+, and simulcast on SiriusXM The Message on Friday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. (ET).

The theme for this year's ceremony is "Unite the Song."

"Unite the song is a heart cry for God's people to come together in unity. We get to come together out of our individual corners, from each different stream within the church, to unite around this one song, holy holy holy is the Lord God Almighty," Wells said in a statement shared by Billboard.

The following pages highlight the musicians, songwriters and producers with the most award nominations for the 2024 Dove Awards.