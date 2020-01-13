Evangelical media leader says Trump ‘must win,' 'will win' in 2020; calls Democratic Party ‘institution of evil’

A conservative evangelical leader has authored a new book arguing that President Donald Trump “must win and will win” in the 2020 election, calling the Democratic Party “a political institution of evil.”

Steve Strang, CEO and founder of Charisma Media and author of God, Trump, and the 2020 Election: Why He Must Win and What's at Stake for Christians if He Loses, said that while “we don't know who the Democrats will nominate,” he believes “it’s going to be really, really bad if” Trump loses.

"Anyone who gets in, any of them, including Bloomberg who I didn't even know about when I wrote the book, is going to be very, very liberal, very, very leftist, they are not friends of free speech, they are not friends of the Gospel,” he told CP.

"If the left gets in, whoever it is, if it's Warren, if it's Bernie Sanders, if it's Bloomberg, if it's Buttigieg, they will immediately do away with a lot of things that Trump has done."

Strang told CP that he saw his book as “my attempt to rally the Christian community to say ‘don't be so passive, don't be so quiet.’”

“Do whatever you can to get all your neighbors, all your friends to back Donald Trump and not only that, but to pray, and to acknowledge the spiritual warfare that is going on,” he said.

‘Looking forward’

God, Trump, and the 2020 Election is not the first book that Strang has written about the current president. Strang had the book Trump Aftershock: The President's Seismic Impact on Culture and Faith in America released in 2018 and God and Donald Trump released in 2017.

He said that his latest book contrasted with the others in that the first two “were written after the fact” while his upcoming release was “looking forward, toward the election.”

“The first, God and Donald Trump, was written on the spiritual aspects and the miracle of his unexpected victory and the fact that it had been prophesied and other things,” said Strang. "The second book, Trump Aftershock, was really an analysis of what happened in his first two years in office."

“The other books, I think, we had kind of a secular reader in mind when I wrote them. And this one is focused on the Christian community."

He also said he considered God, Trump, and the 2020 Election to be “the most spiritual of the three,” as it focuses on spiritual warfare and biblical prophecies, and their relation to the current election and Trump.

While saying that he did not prefer to call Trump “the chosen one” as others have, Strang does believe that in times of national crisis God does raise up unexpected leaders.

“Abraham Lincoln would be an example. Truman would be an example. Even to some extent, Roosevelt. These are times of crisis where unexpected leaders rose to the occasion,” he explained.

“I try to make the case from a Christian perspective, explain to the reader, that it’s how I understand things. But I also try to make the case almost like a lawyer would make the case to a jury, trying to persuade them that the evidence of Scripture and the evidence of what Christian leaders opine about it is believable.”

‘A political institution of evil’

A former registered Democrat who left the party in the 1990s over its stance on abortion, Strang sharply criticizes the Democratic Party in his latest book.

“The Democratic Party has become a political institution of evil and is hell-bent on pulling down what remains of America's Christian heritage and culture. We cannot allow such people to run our government,” he wrote.

Strang defended the rhetoric he used, explaining that inflammatory language has often existed in American political discourse, both in the past and present.

“Actually, in the discourse of our country, the statements on both sides, conservative and leftist, are much more provocative than that,” he said to CP.

"I believe that it is valid to say that something is evil. There are people on the left who say things are evil that the Bible doesn't necessarily call evil."

Strang explained that he has his issues with the Republican Party, especially candidates who run on socially conservative platform only to not implement their stated goals once in office.

Nevertheless, he believes that “in our binary political system, you have to pick one or the other.”

“That's what happened with the election of 2016. You can complain all you want, but either Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump was going to be elected. Period,”he said.

“There was no third option. And the Republican Party does tend to support on their platform and during election campaigns values that are more conservative and more Christian."

