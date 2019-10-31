Faith leaders pray with Trump at White House; highlight president’s accomplishments

Several faith leaders, including notable conservative Christian and evangelical pastors, held an informal meeting with President Trump at the White House this week.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere released a statement confirming that the president met with religious leaders Tuesday morning.

“President Donald J. Trump met with faith leaders this morning in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. They took the time to pray for the president and for the Nation,” Deere said.

“The leaders discussed the Administration’s many accomplishments for the American people and how the communities they represent from across the country are benefiting from these important policies.

Participants at the meeting included: Paula White Cain; former Republican Congresswoman Michelle Bachmann; American Values President Gary Bauer; Dr. James Dobson; Free Chapel Senior Pastor Jentezen Franklin; Prestonwood Baptist Church Senior Pastor Jack Graham; First Baptist Dallas Senior Pastor Robert Jeffress; Harvest Christian Fellowship Senior Pastor Greg Laurie; National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference President, the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez; and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, among others.

While the informal meeting was closed to news media, some of the attendees spoke publicly about their experiences.

“We had a great day @WhiteHouse with faith leaders. We talked & prayed with President @realDonaldTrump in the Roosevelt Room,” tweeted Franklin on Tuesday. “I’m thankful that we are given the opportunity to discuss important policy issues and always the President asks us to lay hands on him and pray.”

Johnnie Moore, a human rights activist who serves as an adviser in the Trump administration, said they had a “great morning” with a “confident and spirited” president.

“Great discussion & CELEBRATION of many achievements like: criminal justice reform, defending religious freedom, reducing abortion, combatting the opioid crisis & trafficking, the end of ISIS & Baghdadi,” tweeted Moore on Wednesday.

Jeffress told CBN News that the main purpose of the Roosevelt Room gathering was for Trump to inform the religious leaders of “the continuing, remarkable accomplishments of this administration — especially in areas that are important to evangelicals.”

“I've never seen President Trump more upbeat, positive, and focused than I did in Tuesday's meeting,” Jeffress told CBN.

“At the end of the meeting, several asked if they could pray for the president and he graciously welcomed the offer — as he always does.”

Christian Post reporter Leonardo Blair contributed to this report.