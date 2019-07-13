Gospel singer JJ Hairston, wife say they're a ‘billboard’ of what godly marriage is

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

No. 1 Billboard Gospel music artist J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise recently released a new single titled “Miracle Worker” and the frontman is now sharing the miracle behind his marriage in a new book co-written with his wife.

Hairston teamed up with his wife, Trina, for their new relationship book titled A Miracle Marriage, which will be released on July 26. The book aims to serve as a guide for millennial couples on how to make their marriage work.

When asked how they keep their marriage strong in a social media driven age, the award-winning singer and his wife said they are intentional about keeping their bond strong.

“Truth of the matter is we are committed to each other. When we go out we are not looking to see who looks good or even who may be trying to make a pass at either one of us. Our focus is on each other,” Hairston and Trina said in a statement shared with The Christian Post this week.

The Connecticut-based duo maintained that they do not allow the lures of this world turn their attention away from each other.

“We don’t put ourselves on the market (so to speak) so that in and of itself is a deterrent to temptations,” they continued.

Hairston and Trina said that, to them, they are “a billboard of what marriage, love, and commitment was designed to look like by our Creator.”

In a recent interview with Electronic Urban Report Hairston said he and his wife were at divorce court at once in their marriage. After hearing from God, however, he and his wife took the steps necessary to rebuild their marriage and make it better than ever. A Miracle Marriage takes the reader inside the steps taken to restore their marriage.

We are careful not to put ourselves in predicaments where the integrity of our commitment would be compromised,” The couple told CP. “Marriage is the most selfless act of love. As long as you have two people who are consistently finding ways to make sure the other person is thriving, successful, supported and feeling loved, then both persons' needs are continuously being met.”

Hairston’s book coincides with the release of his new album with Youthful Praise, Miracle Worker, set to release on July 26.