John Cooper warns of revolution to tear down American Christian Civilization

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lead singer of the multi-platinum rock band Skillet, John Cooper targets woke Christianity in his new book. He warns that secular philosophies are seeping into the church.

WIMPY WEAK and WOKE: How Truth Can Save America From Utopian Destruction, is now available everywhere books are sold and Cooper wants his writing to shed a light on the real threat there is in America against Christian values.

"If there's anything that's clear to me, there is a revolution to tear down American society; the entire structures of this system. But it's not really about tearing down America, it's about tearing down the underpinnings of what built America, Christian civilization,” Cooper told The Christian Post at the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in May.

"There is a revolution to tear down Christianity, the reflection of Christ in any of our cultures, our traditions, our sexual mores, our theology, our culture. Our everything!” he declared.

The musician also has a popular YouTube series and uses that platform to speak about his faith and regularly share his thoughts about current events. Since its inception, Cooper has faced a lot of backlash for biblical stances. Now his book follows suit.

WIMPY WEAK and WOKE details two divergent paths: One is a secular utopian vision of the future. The other divergent side is going to be the principles of the kingdom of God.

Cooper explained that the secular utopian vision of the future follows the outlook that equity will be reached and it's going to be amazing.

“It's going to be a pluralistic society of tolerance: utopia. And, of course, that always ends up in dystopia where you kill millions of people,” he lamented. "The other divergent side is going to be the principles of the Kingdom of God. How we thrive, how we flourish. So that's what the book is about.”

"A side message of that is written to the Church because I think that what we're seeing now is a lot of these secular utopian ideas are seeping into the Christian Church, into Christian theology. And I think we have a lot of church leaders, who I believe are men of utopia disguised as men of the Kingdom,” Cooper asserted.

"They talk, [saying], 'We want the Kingdom of God.' But how are we implementing it? Through secular philosophies. So really, what they're saying is, 'We believe that Jesus can save our hearts, but He can't save civilizations,' and I think they're wrong,” Cooper said, describing that type of thinking as “woke Christianity.”

As the synopsis reveals, the Cooper's book delves into “critical race theory, gender identity, statism, anti-Americanism, DEI, socialism, Marxism, the attack on civil liberties and religion, and progressive Christianity.”

Cooper further expressed his concerns with CP that far too many Christians are "weak theologically, philosophically.”

“We have not done our homework and we don't even recognize the difference between the Kingdom of God and secular utopia. I noticed that in 2020,” he added. “Judging people, judging individuals based on their skin color as a group or their gender — that's nothing like the Kingdom of God.”

We're weak theologically and philosophically. We are wimpy because we feel like we have to apologize for the character of God, with His moral impositions. And we get [people saying], 'I feel so embarrassed to tell people that I'm sorry, this is what the Bible says about sexuality, He created us male and female and I don't want to hurt your feelings.’”

Cooper assured believers that they “don't need to apologize.”

“We don't need to apologize for something that A, is in the Bible, and B, that all of historical civilization from the dawn of mankind has recognized as true,” he told CP. “It is objectively true; it is reality. You're not being a nice person by acting like it's not true. You're taking part in lies, even if you're doing it for polite reasons. It's not good. That's why we're wimpy.”

The Tennessee native then described his definition of woke.

"We are woke, because we have redefined what it means to be oppressed. My definition of woke is basically PC culture on steroids through, a lens of Neo-Marxism, he noted.

"[People say], 'Caring about the poor isn't woke.' Absolutely accurate. If you're a Christian, you're supposed to care for the poor. You are supposed to help the poor, you are supposed to hate racism. You are supposed to hate actual sexism, not made-up sexism and made-up racism. So you're supposed to hate these things and fight for justice," the rocker clarified.

"What wokeness does is it redefines who is oppressed through a lens of group identity and outcomes. The way it's coming into Christian theology is so absolutely nefarious, and it is actually ruining theology. I would actually call it, people talk about critical theory, I call it critical theology. It's a way of reading the Bible through that same lens.”

"The Bible says, we are supposed to love what God loves and hate what God hates. Birkhoff [the] theologian says: Hating evil is just the flip side of loving righteousness,” Cooper concluded.

WIMPY WEAK and WOKE is the follow-up to his bestselling debut, Awake & Alive.








