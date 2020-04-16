Christian rock band Skillet launches new video game based on single ‘Save Me’

Twelve-time platinum recording rock band Skillet now has its own video game based on the recent single “Save Me.”

After over 12 million albums, countless concerts and a graphic novel, the Christian band has a new game that mimics Pac-Man and features each band member — John and Korey Cooper, Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison — as a player.

Loudwire, known for its online rock magazines, premiered Skillet’s "Save Me" video game this month, themed after the band's latest song and music video of the same name. The music video for "Save Me" premiered April 3, which to date has over 1.5 million views.

In the game, the player must run through a maze and avoid various obstacles as seen in the "Save Me" music video. The obstacles include hands, fire, smoking hands (as seen in John’s scenes), and water and poison (featured in Jen’s scene), which are all chasing the player.

The game follows the release of the band's first-ever graphic novel, Eden, which became available last year. The comic book is a supernatural spin on the incessant longing for eternity and was birthed from John Cooper’s passion to write.

The band members are currently self-isolating at home. John and Korey Cooper have used their time in quarantine to release acoustic performances for their fans. The tapings, released on social media, include a piano version of "Anchor," and an unplugged version of "Whispers in the Dark."