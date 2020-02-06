Accepting God's gifts gracefully

Instead of making a New Year’s resolution to exercise more, eat healthier, or reduce stress, I want to challenge you to receive directly from God.

We’re experts at giving, but we have a lot more to learn about how to receive.

In a culture where we work our way to the top, receiving a gift is disarming. It’s passive — something that is done to us rather than something we can control. We would much rather earn or take what we want than receive what others want for us.

The Bible tells us that the first mistake humans ever made was taking from God what was intended to be a gift all along. We’re so bad at receiving we can’t even trust God to give us what’s best.

