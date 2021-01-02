Americans are still marriage-minded! Americans are still marriage-minded!

Though they are less inclined now than in recent years to see marriage as critical for couples who have children together or plan to spend the rest of their lives together, most adults who have never been married still desire to legally tie the knot someday, results of a new Gallup poll has found.

The data from Gallup's annual Values and Beliefs poll, conducted May 1-13 and published Monday, shows that 81% of Americans who have never experienced married life still wish to do so one day, despite changing attitudes toward the institution.

The desire among never-married Americans shows a slight increase over 78% of the cohort who expressed a similar sentiment in 2013 when the question was last polled.

