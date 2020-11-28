America's biblical roadmap America's biblical roadmap

A prominent researcher has unveiled a roadmap illustrating how the United States can restore its biblical worldview, which has significantly eroded.

After highlighting that only 6% of U.S. adults possess a biblical worldview, George Barna, director of research at Arizona Christian University’s Cultural Research Center, concluded that “the only viable way to transform America is by restoring its collective worldview to reflect biblical principles.”

He stressed the need to “grow the percentage of Americans who hold a biblical worldview as quickly as possible,” a task described as “a long-term process that identifies the content and process for worldview development, facilitated through competent and consistent implementation.” According to Barna, “Our nation is steadily moving toward the elimination of the biblical worldview as the cornerstone of our society.”

