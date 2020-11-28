Generation Z's pandemic prayer Generation Z's pandemic prayer

Generation Z Americans have relied on faith more than other generations during the pandemic, according to a report by the law firm Becket focused on religious freedom issues.

Becket released on Tuesday its second annual Religious Freedom Index report, which analyzed the opinions of people in the United States on issues regarding religious liberty.

The report also had a few questions pertaining to faith practices during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent gathering restrictions for houses of worship.

Becket found that 74% of Gen Z respondents felt that faith was “at least somewhat important” during the pandemic, putting them above the 62% average of all generations.

