God's redemption in an evil world God's redemption in an evil world

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

It’s the number one intellectual reason people use to stiff-arm God. Scottish skeptic David Hume articulates the issue this way:

“Is He willing to prevent evil, but not able? Then He is impotent. Is He able, but not willing? Then He is malevolent. Is He both able and willing? Whence then is evil?”

Hume definitely isn’t alone in his reasoning. Nobody seems to have a problem with having a God who ensures only good things happen, but nearly everyone chokes on the idea that God and bad things can exist together.

The Bible, however, says otherwise in an unapologetic fashion. And it does so for good reason.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/two-keys-to-understanding-god-and-evil.html