It's never a good time to test the Lord!

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Should we cower in fear before a virus? Certainly not.

Should we obey every last whim and dictate of the government, even when local administrations are guilty of dangerous overreach? Absolutely not, as the Department of

Justice recently affirmed as well.

But we should not put the Lord to a test. In other words, we should not willingly and needlessly put ourselves in harm’s way and expect a miracle from Him.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/do-not-put-the-lord-your-god-to-the-test.html