Keeping the faith in the game of politics

Eric Metaxas, a New York Times bestselling author, encouraged young Christians to stay involved in politics because it's God who placed them in the positions where they're serving.

Metaxas sat down with The Christian Post last Thursday at the Falkirk Center's Faith Summit at Liberty University to talk politics and how the Church can be effective in government. Referring to young Christians serving in politics, he encouraged them to remember why they’ve been placed in politics and that they’re ultimately serving the very God who put them there.

“Understand whose battle this is, understand who called you to the battle. That’s what will keep you going when other people say 'I’ve had enough,’” Metaxas said.

