Share

5 things to know about pipe bombing suspect Brian Cole Jr.

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
FBI agents gather in front of the home of suspected Jan. 6, 2021, pipe bomber on Dec. 4, 2025, in Woodbridge, Virginia. Federal agents have arrested a suspect identified as Brian Cole they are alleging placed two pipe bombs, which never exploded, the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.
FBI agents gather in front of the home of suspected Jan. 6, 2021, pipe bomber on Dec. 4, 2025, in Woodbridge, Virginia. Federal agents have arrested a suspect identified as Brian Cole they are alleging placed two pipe bombs, which never exploded, the night before the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. | Andrew Leyden/Getty Images

Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday in connection with the placement of pipe bombs near the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee on Jan. 5, 2021. While little concrete information has been revealed about his motive, additional details have emerged about Cole’s personality and behavior before and after the pipe bombs were discovered. 

Here are five things to know about the alleged suspect. 

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.