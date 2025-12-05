Home News 5 things to know about pipe bombing suspect Brian Cole Jr.

Brian Cole Jr., 30, was arrested Thursday in connection with the placement of pipe bombs near the Washington, D.C., headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee on Jan. 5, 2021. While little concrete information has been revealed about his motive, additional details have emerged about Cole’s personality and behavior before and after the pipe bombs were discovered.

Here are five things to know about the alleged suspect.