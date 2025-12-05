Home News Barron Trump interested in supernatural dreams, 'very close' to becoming Christian: pastor

Pastor Stuart Knechtle recently claimed that President Donald Trump's 19-year-old son, Barron, is interested in claims of supernatural dreams about Jesus Christ in the Muslim world and is "very close" to becoming a Christian.

Knechtle, who has 2.4 million followers on TikTok and serves as assistant pastor at Grace Community Church in New Canaan, Connecticut, shared Thursday on "The George Janko Show" that he recently witnessed to Barron on the phone at 12:30 a.m. about Christianity.

NEW: Pastor Stuart Knechtle says Barron Trump is close to putting his faith in Christ, discusses a recent phone call he had with him.



"He's very close to putting his faith in Christ, very close," Knechtle said on George Janko's show.



"And so I pray that goes through." pic.twitter.com/pRG5WMmoh7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 5, 2025

"I thought I was hitting him with everything but the kitchen sink when it came to all the evidence for God and Christianity," Knechtle said.

"I thought I was really on, I was pumped," he said. "And at the very end, I came up pretty much totally open-handed with nothing. But I brought up dreams and revelations."

Knechtle claimed Barron was fascinated when he brought up reports that have circulated in recent years of many Muslims experiencing striking encounters with Jesus Christ in their dreams. Mission Frontiers magazine reported that a quarter of Muslim conversions to Christianity are because of such experiences.

"I said, 'Hey, look, Barron, I usually don't go by this typically as evidence, but I have a friend over in Africa who witnesses thousands of Muslims coming to Christ through dreams and revelations. How do you explain that?'"

Knechtle claimed Barron conceded that as "a very, very interesting point" because it involved "eyewitness testimony," which the pastor noted is how Barron's mind works.

"And that was the only thing that stuck with him," Knechtle said. "And he's very close to putting his faith in Christ. Very close."

"I think it shows the power of dreams and revelations ... people who are not believers see them and say, 'Wow, OK, there could be something to that,'" Knechtle added.

"I pray that goes through," Janko said, to which Knechtle replied, "Exactly. That would be huge!"

Knechtle's comments come as Barron's father has increasingly spoken about Heaven and eternity in recent months.

In August, the president suggested that his work to secure peace in Ukraine could help him reach Heaven, which prompted concern among some of his Evangelical supporters who worried he might believe he can earn his salvation.

In October, Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his way to secure a peace deal in Gaza that he was "being a little cute" with his Heaven comment, but then questioned if he would get to Heaven at all.

"I don't think there's anything going to get me in Heaven," Trump said at the time. "I think I'm maybe not Heaven-bound. I may be in Heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make Heaven."

Jenna Ellis, a Christian who formerly served as Trump's attorney, said at the time that she has personally witnessed Trump hearing the Gospel many times, and that his comments about not getting into Heaven are "heartbreaking, if he means it."

Others saw Trump's comments as evidence of growing humility, noting that he seems to be speaking more about faith since his narrow escape from an assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.