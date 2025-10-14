Home News Trump sparks concern among Christians for saying he's 'maybe not Heaven-bound' 'Heartbreaking, if he means it'

President Donald Trump prompted concern among some of his Christian supporters for comments he made over the weekend, suggesting he doesn't believe he's going to Heaven.

"I don't think there's anything going to get me in Heaven," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday on his way to Israel to sign a peace deal ending the war in Gaza. "I think I'm maybe not Heaven-bound. I may be in Heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make Heaven."

TRUMP: "?I think I'm not maybe heaven bound ... I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to make heaven." pic.twitter.com/WHSED0RfBL — Ken Klippenstein (NSPM-7 Compliant) (@kenklippenstein) October 13, 2025

Trump was responding to a question that asked if brokering peace in the Middle East could help him "get into Heaven," which was a reference to comments he made in August that prompted a flurry of theological debate when he appeared to claim that ending the Russia-Ukraine war could help determine his eternal state.

"I want to try and get to Heaven if possible," Trump told "Fox & Friends" on Aug. 19. "I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole."

"But if I can get to Heaven, this will be one of the reasons," he added about peace in Ukraine at the time.

Trump said Sunday that his comments last summer were an example of him "being a little cute," though some took to social media both in August and this week to warn against his apparent works-based view of salvation.

"He needs better spiritual advisors around him if he believes this," radio host Dana Loesch said. "God's grace covers all, by belief not deed."

"Reconciliation with God can't be earned by anyone. Salvation is a gift, offered by grace to the whole world and received by faith in Jesus Christ," wrote Babylon Bee founder Seth Dillon.

Jenna Ellis, a Christian who formerly served as Trump's attorney, said his comments are "heartbreaking, if he means it."

"Does he? Either way, Trump continues to make it difficult for Christians to defend his worldview on God and truth," she tweeted. "The truth: There isn't any THING that's going to get him into heaven — its not by works or peace deals or political comebacks. He has to repent of sin and confess Christ is Lord and Savior."

"I hope that Trump is or becomes born again. As John MacArthur wisely observed, the only proof or evidence of salvation is a transformed life," she added.

Ellis told The Christian Post that she believes Charlie Kirk's assassination last month has led many, including Trump, to ponder the importance of faith and life after death.

"I think after Charlie’s death, everyone is feeling like eternity is so much more serious. I mean, we knew it was, but it feels that way now," she said.

During his eulogy for him last month, Trump honored Kirk for his outspoken Christian faith, calling him "a missionary with a noble spirit" while admitting he does not yet exhibit the grace Kirk showed toward his enemies.

Since his own near brush with death at his rally on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania, some have observed that Trump has become more outspoken about faith, God and eternity.

Journalist Salena Zito, who was present at the Butler rally and wrote a bestselling book about it, said Trump has attributed his escape from an assassin's bullet to "the hand of God."

Some supporters expressed hope and gratitude that Trump, who famously said in 2015 he was unsure if he had ever asked God for forgiveness, is speaking about Heaven at all.

"There's a lot of people crashing out over Trump's 'getting into heaven’ comments,'" conservative influencer Jack Posobiec said. "Personally, I'm glad we have a President who is willing to show humility. Humble yourself in the sight of the Lord, and He shall lift you up."

"People will mock this, as they do everything and anything Trump says or does, but he is displaying incredible humility here. Butler changed him," wrote poet Joseph Massey.

Evangelist Sean Feucht noted in a Monday video that he has personally witnessed Trump being told the Gospel and suggested that the president's comments, even if made in jest, could indicate growing humility. He expressed optimism that Trump might be experiencing a change of heart by coming to realize that his many accomplishments cannot save him.

"He has no shortage of people that have clearly explained to him on phone calls, on conference calls, in person ... about the forgiveness of sins, repentance, by grace alone you can be saved, not by works."

My thoughts on President Trump’s comments about not getting to heaven. pic.twitter.com/uQKTZV9weu — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) October 13, 2025

"He's heard it many, many times. However, I do think it is amazing [...] that he is acknowledging now that his good works alone — all his wealth, all his fame, all his stature, all his accolades, all his power — is not enough to get him to Heaven, and he's right. And that takes humility," said Feucht.

"I believe God is moving his heart closer than ever before," he continued, adding that he is praying that Trump would have a public conversion experience before he leaves office.

"Guys, just be encouraged: God's working on his heart, there's humility coming over him. Let's keep praying that God would finish the work."