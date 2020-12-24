| Coronavirus →

Letting God bring beauty from our ashes

By Rod Anderson, CP Cartoonist Follow
The events of 2020, while unprecedented to us, are not altogether unique. Humans have undergone similar and much worse trials throughout history, and we are blessed to have reliable evidence of some of these events in the Bible.

Perhaps one of the most poignant scriptural similarities of undergoing a collective calamity we have is when the Israelites were fleeing Egypt.

In examining their plight and drawing parallels to how we are responding to this current pandemic, it brings up the question, do we want to be like the Israelites, who grumbled and complained during difficulty instead of focusing on God’s plan for them, or will we be different?

Will we allow God to make beauty from our ashes and trust His character no matter what tomorrow brings?

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voices/beauty-from-ashes-how-christians-can-honor-god-in-2021.html

