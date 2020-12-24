Letting God bring beauty from our ashes
Perhaps one of the most poignant scriptural similarities of undergoing a collective calamity we have is when the Israelites were fleeing Egypt.
In examining their plight and drawing parallels to how we are responding to this current pandemic, it brings up the question, do we want to be like the Israelites, who grumbled and complained during difficulty instead of focusing on God’s plan for them, or will we be different?
Will we allow God to make beauty from our ashes and trust His character no matter what tomorrow brings?
