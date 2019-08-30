Looks like Chick-fil-A is still in business!

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

To the consternation of the haters and antichristian bigots, Fox reports that “Chick-fil-A is officially America's favorite fast food restaurant.”

Yes, “The fast-food chain beat out reigning champion In-N-Out, and took home the top spot on Market Force's Fast Food Market Research Report.” In addition, “The American Customer Satisfaction Index also named Chick-fil-A as America’s favorite restaurant for the fourth year in a row.”

And Chick-fil-A did this despite of an unrelenting campaign of hate from its critics, including: attempts to ban Chick-fil-A from college campuses; attempts to ban Chick-fil-A from cities; attempts to ban Chick-fil-A from airports; and regular calls for boycotts.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/public-didnt-get-memo-chick-fil-a-terrible-place-to-eat.html